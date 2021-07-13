Cancel
Public Health

DOE to identify schools with COVID-19 cases, but lack of testing could skew data

By Annalisa Burgos
KITV.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic school students are scheduled to be back in the classroom in a couple weeks, but the Department of Education has yet to issue guidance on what learning will look like. A new law requires the DOE release details of COVID-19 cases reported on its campuses, including the name of the school, the date the positive test result was reported, and the date the COVID-positive individual was last on campus.

