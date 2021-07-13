Cancel
Energy Industry

Japan July-September crude steel output seen up 30.1% year-on-year -METI

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s crude steel output is forecast to rise 30.1% in the July-September quarter from a year earlier to 24.69 million tonnes, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Tuesday. Demand for steel products, including those for exports, is forecast to increase 17.0% to 21.75...

