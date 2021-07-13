How Black Widow Led to Marvel Studios Hiring Eternals Director Chloe Zhao
As long ago as 2018, we knew that Chloe Zhao -- now the Academy Award-winning director who's helming Marvel's Eternals later this year -- wanted to work with Marvel. Her name was reportedly on a shortlist for Black Widow before Kate Shortland eventually landed the job, and according to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, it was those meetings that really made Marvel bullish on Zhao, who made a great impression even if her working on Black Widow wasn't to be. In a new interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Feige delved into how Zhao ended up taking on one of Marvel's most ambitious projects to date.comicbook.com
