Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How Black Widow Led to Marvel Studios Hiring Eternals Director Chloe Zhao

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs long ago as 2018, we knew that Chloe Zhao -- now the Academy Award-winning director who's helming Marvel's Eternals later this year -- wanted to work with Marvel. Her name was reportedly on a shortlist for Black Widow before Kate Shortland eventually landed the job, and according to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, it was those meetings that really made Marvel bullish on Zhao, who made a great impression even if her working on Black Widow wasn't to be. In a new interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Feige delved into how Zhao ended up taking on one of Marvel's most ambitious projects to date.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Patty Jenkins
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Jack Kirby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Ms Marvel#Wonder Woman#Academy Awards#Loki#Black Widow#Disney Premier Access#The Ten Rings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Reveals He's Willing to Portray the Character for As Long As He Could

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. It is undeniable that Tom Hiddleston has owned the role of Loki ever since his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The way he portrays the character is immensely incredible and the star revealed that he is very much willing to be the God of Mischief for as long as he could if he would be given the chance, even for the rest of his life.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, DC – Henry Cavill Reportedly in Talks to Join Marvel

Actor Henry Cavill, best known for his role of Clark Kent/Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has reportedly met with Marvel Studios in their London offices to discuss the possibilities of him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel may have just introduced Kang the Conqueror as their newest villain,...
MoviesZacks.com

ETFs to Tap the Blockbuster Debut of Marvel's Black Widow

The long-awaited Marvel movie — Black Widow — made a blockbuster debut in the pandemic era, capturing a massive $80 million in domestic theaters in its first weekend. The numbers easily surpassed the previous record of $70 million set by the “Fast and Furious” sequel, F9, last month. Black Widow...
MoviesPolygon

Black Widow happened at the only time Marvel was capable of making it

Marvel fans have clamored for a Black Widow movie since the moment Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff first appeared on screen in 2010’s Iron Man 2. I know, because I spent a lot of time covering that pressure, and the various ways in which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has responded whenever asked about it.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow dominated the Box Office on opening weekend

Natasha Romanoff’s solo movie is a sensational hit, as the film is at the top spot in the UK and Ireland. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is ruling the small screen at the moment, with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wowing audiences, and Loki on its last episode, fans are loving what the MCU is bringing them. However, Black Widow has turned the attention back onto the big screen as the film absolutely annihilated the box office.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Gunn On The DC & Marvel Differences

Along with discussing his firing by Marvel Studios, director James Gunn’s recently lengthy interview with The New York Times also touched upon the endless fanboy debate that will never die – DC vs. Marvel. Between the two “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies and the upcoming “The Suicide Squad,” he’s now...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Crosses $200 Million Globally

Disney’s “Black Widow,” the first Marvel movie to grace theaters in two years, has surpassed a notable box office milestone, hitting $200 million worldwide. For the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a franchise that remains unrivaled at the box office, that would not traditionally be a benchmark worth highlighting. Many of its recent installments, at least the ones released pre-pandemic, have flown past $200 million globally in their opening weekends and climbed to $1 billion with relative ease. But, even as vaccination rates increase and people adapt to the outside world, moviegoing has yet to revert to normalcy. Still, roughly 20% of cinemas...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black Widow screenwriter had written Captain Marvel in a very different way

The history of Captain Marvel would have changed completely if the draft of the script made by the Black Widow librettist had been taken into account. The premiere of Black Widow, given last Friday, July 9, has caused many comments, both positive and negative. Critics and audiences have not been slow to point out the best and worst of the most recent feature film by Marvel. However, one of the most important points in both cases is the script. What for many was the most innovative work of the UCMFor others, it does not go past bumpy terrain without completion. Captain Marvel he could count on the same luck.
ComicBook

How Black Widow Director Cate Shortland Created Stakes Despite Avengers: Endgame Fate

Maybe the biggest challenge of making Black Widow was overcoming the audience's preconceived notions. Not about the movie, or the character, or the Marvel Cinematic Universe...but notions that the movie wasn't "relevant" anymore, since its title lead, played by Scarlett Johansson, sacrificed herself in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, making this whole flashback and origin story feel a little toothless to some. The movies' strong box office performance and solid reviews seemingly suggest that the filmmakers overcame it -- and according to director Cate Shortland, that is in no small part because they were aware of the challenge very early on.
MoviesHastings Tribune

Patrick White: 'Black Widow' retread of other Marvel adventures

“Black Widow” opens with a flashback sequence that takes audiences back to before Natasha Romanoff was a Russian spy turned Avenger. In this sequence, she is just a young girl biking on the street of a city in Ohio and eyeing fireflies with a twinkle in her eye. These are the days of innocence — the days of family dinners and listening to classic rock. Then Natasha is plucked out of her beautiful yet straightforward life and forced into the Widow-maker called the Red Room.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Eternals will be the never seen before in Marvel Studios

Richard Madden actor de The Eternals, has revealed that the film is something that has not yet been made at Marvel Studios. Eternals star Richard Madden (Ikaris) has shared more information on what fans can expect from the Marvel Studios film, revealing that “I really think we are doing something that [el UCM] not done yet ”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy