Kate Beckinsale Relates to Prince Harry and Prince William's Childhood Grief

By Daniel S. Levine
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Beckinsale understands Prince Harry and Prince William's childhood grief since she also lost a parent at a very young age. Beckinsale's father, actor Richard Beckinsale, died from a heart attack caused by coronary artery disease in 1979 when he was only 31. The Underworld star was only 5 years old at the time. Harry was 12 and William was 15 when their mother, Princess Diana, died at age 36 in Paris in 1997.

