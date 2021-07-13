Kate Beckinsale Relates to Prince Harry and Prince William's Childhood Grief
Kate Beckinsale understands Prince Harry and Prince William's childhood grief since she also lost a parent at a very young age. Beckinsale's father, actor Richard Beckinsale, died from a heart attack caused by coronary artery disease in 1979 when he was only 31. The Underworld star was only 5 years old at the time. Harry was 12 and William was 15 when their mother, Princess Diana, died at age 36 in Paris in 1997.popculture.com
