ESMA Fines DTCC Derivatives Repository Plc for Infringements of European Market Infrastructure Regulation

European Commission officials announced on Tuesday, planned legislation to apply a “travel rule” for cryptocurrency assets. Officials at the European Commission are taking the recommendation of the international watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and are tightening rules on cryptocurrency transfers. Under a new proposed law, any company that transfers cryptocurrency must collect and store details of both sides of the transaction. This includes the identity of both the senders and recipients of funds. The goal is to crackdown on money laundering via crypto assets. The law already applies to wire transfers within Europe.