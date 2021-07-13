ESMA Fines DTCC Derivatives Repository Plc for Infringements of European Market Infrastructure Regulation
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the European Union’s securities markets regulator, has reportedly fined DTCC Derivatives Repository Plc (DDRL) a total of €408,000 for seven infringements of the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR). The violations are related to (or involve) data confidentiality, data integrity, and direct and immediate...www.crowdfundinsider.com
Comments / 0