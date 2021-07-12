Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

College Soccer Is Well Represented On The US Men’s National Team.

By College Soccer News
collegesoccernews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at the former college soccer players on the USMNT Gold Cup Roster under head coach gregg berhalter. By Brian Ludden. His successful 2020 season got the attention of USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter, as Turner earned his first cap in January of 2021 in a friendly vs. Trinidad & Tobago. Turner heads into the Gold Cup as the assumed number one keeper, thanks to his impressive shot stopping abilities and the ways that he can bail out his defense when they make a mistake. This will be a very important tournament for Turner, as he will look to challenge Zack Steffen and Ethan Horvath ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

collegesoccernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Howard
Person
Tyler Adams
Person
Zack Steffen
Person
Walker Zimmerman
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Ethan Horvath
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concacaf Gold Cup#International Soccer#World Soccer#College Soccer#Soccer Players#The Usmnt Gold Cup Roster#Usmnt#Trinidad Tobago#Atlanta United#Jamaican#Defenders Cannon#Under 23#Midfielders Roldan#Concacaf Nations League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Sports
Country
Egypt
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Bob Odenkirk recovering from 'heart related' issue after collapse on 'Better Call Saul' set

Actor Bob Odenkirk was stable and recovering Wednesday, a day after he collapsed on the set of his AMC series, "Better Call Saul," his representatives confirmed. Odenkirk, 58, was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and prompted worry from friends and fans as uncertainty about his condition lingered into the morning. His representatives said in a statement that he was in "stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident."
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US economy accelerated at a solid 6.5% rate last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter in another sign that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product —...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy