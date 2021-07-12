College Soccer Is Well Represented On The US Men’s National Team.

A look at the former college soccer players on the USMNT Gold Cup Roster under head coach gregg berhalter. By Brian Ludden. His successful 2020 season got the attention of USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter, as Turner earned his first cap in January of 2021 in a friendly vs. Trinidad & Tobago. Turner heads into the Gold Cup as the assumed number one keeper, thanks to his impressive shot stopping abilities and the ways that he can bail out his defense when they make a mistake. This will be a very important tournament for Turner, as he will look to challenge Zack Steffen and Ethan Horvath ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.