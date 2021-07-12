Steven Wallace recognized posthumously by National Council on Aging
The late Steven Wallace, who was a professor of community health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and associate director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, was recognized posthumously with the Trailblazers in Aging’s Change Agent Award from the National Council on Aging. The award recognizes an individual or organization working to ensure that every person — regardless of race, income or background — has the resources to age well.newsroom.ucla.edu
