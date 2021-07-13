Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International Elects 2021-2022 Officers

Houston Chronicle
 14 days ago

The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International elected its 2021-2022 officers during its Board of Governors meeting held virtually today. The Board of Governors of BOMA International elected:. Mark Dukes, BOMA Fellow, CCIM, RPA, Vice President, Asset Management, Physicians Realty Trust, Atlanta, as Chair and Chief Elected Officer for...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Commercial Real Estate#Project Management#Property Management#Board Of Governors#Rpa#Chair Elect#Cpm#Southern Region#Boma International#Executive Committee#Boma Canada#The International Council#Boma Chicago#The Finance Committee#National Advisory Council#Nac#The Board Of Managers#Bomi#Boma Fellows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

C2 Management Joins National Equipment Finance Association (NEFA)

BERRYVILLE, Va., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Questions that companies are being asked about the vendors they utilize for reuse and recycling have positioned certified companies like ours well to benefit from membership in many associations," says C2 Management CEO Chris Hansen, "but the efforts required to be a quality member make us think hard about which ones to join." ( www.tryc2.com)
Stamford, CTPosted by
WestfairOnline

CBRE ADDS VETERAN OFFICE BROKER

Sheera Riemer has joined CBRE as a vice president based in Stamford. She will use her commercial real estate expertise to provide exceptional service to current clients while also leveraging her existing relationships to develop new opportunities. Her team members focusing on leasing and advisory services; local, regional and national tenant representation; and landlord agency…
Terrell, TXHouston Chronicle

J.S. Helwig & Son, LLC Announces Driver Pay Increase

TERRELL, Texas (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. We are excited to announce a pay increase of $.04 across the board, raising the starting pay to $.55/mile. Additionally, drivers will receive a raise at six months and then annually for the opportunity to earn up to $.62/mile. Over the previous year, Helwig has increased pay by an average of $.10/mile. Additionally, the company has added a repower bonus and shortened the amount of time for drivers to reach seniority-based pay increases.
Businessmartechseries.com

TELUS International Named a Leader on the 2021 Everest Group Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix for a Third Consecutive Year

Robust revenue growth of 55% (FY2019 to FY2020) propels TELUS International to a top 10 position on the 2021 Everest Group BPS Top 50 List. TELUS International , a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, announced it has been named a ‘Leader’ by global research firm Everest Group in its 2021 Customer Experience Management (CXM) – Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment. This is the third consecutive year TELUS International has achieved Leader status.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (GCEH) Appoints Susan Anhalt and Phyllis Currie to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GCEH), a vertically integrated renewable fuels company, is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms. Susan Anhalt and Ms. Phyllis Currie to its Board of Directors. The Company is adding the two independent directors to broaden its board-level expertise and to move a step closer to achieving the requirements for a future Nasdaq stock listing.
Businesstvtechnology.com

Nexstar Hires Lee Ann Gliha as EVP and CFO

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar has announced that Lee Ann Gliha has been hired as the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer. When she assumes her new job on August 9, Gliha will oversee all financial aspects of the company’s business, including internal and external financial reporting, internal audit, compliance and controls, investor relations, and treasury and capital markets functions, and will take a prominent role in strategic planning, business development, and mergers and acquisitions.
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Credit Suisse Group names industry veteran as new chief risk officer

Credit Suisse Group today (27 July) announced the appointment of David Wildermuth as chief risk officer and a member of the Executive Board of Credit Suisse Group as of 1 February 1, 2022 at the latest. Wildermuth joins Credit Suisse from Goldman Sachs. He is a 34-year banking veteran, bringing...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “
Businessjack1065.com

Credit Suisse appoints Goldman Sachs’ Wildermuth to lead risk turnaround

ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse on Tuesday appointed Goldman Sachs’ David Wildermuth as its new chief risk officer, as it seeks to turn the corner on the Archegos and Greensill scandals that have rocked Switzerland’s second-biggest bank. “I am delighted to welcome David to Credit Suisse, where he will help shape...
MarketsEntrepreneur

These Are The Ten Biggest Companies in Diversified Financials Industry

Diversified Financials include both consumer and commercially oriented companies. The companies in this industry offer a range of financial products and services, including lending products, investment options, insurance and more. The two biggest groups of companies in this industry are asset managers and credit card companies. Other groups operating in the industry are pawn brokerage, tax preparation, aircraft leasing and more. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in the diversified financials industry.
Americasdiscoverestevan.com

Seniors Income Plan Benefits Increase

The provincial government increased the maximum monthly benefit for the Seniors Income Plan this month. It was also announced the maximum benefit for the program will be increased by $30 a year for the next two years. The maximum monthly benefit is going from $270 to $300 a month for...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $31.04 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $31,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) to Merge

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. ("BSPRT"), a publicly-registered, non-listed real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) ("Capstead"), a REIT, today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Capstead common stockholders will receive a cash payment equal to a 15.75% premium to Capstead's diluted book value per share and shares of BSPRT common stock calculated on an adjusted "book-for-book" basis. The book values for Capstead and BSPRT used to calculate the cash consideration and exchange ratio will be set on a date prior to the closing of the transaction. Based on the June 30 adjusted book values per share,1 the implied cash payment would be $0.99 per share and the total value would be $7.30 per share, representing an implied 20% premium to the last reported sale price of Capstead common stock on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on July 23, 2021.
Connecticut StateStreetInsider.com

American Medical REIT Forges Ahead with Maiden Acquisition of Ivy Brook Medical Center in Connecticut

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to announce that American Medical REIT ("AMRE", or the "REIT") successfully completed the acquisition of Ivy Brook Medical Center ("Ivy Brook"), a 40,000 square foot first-class medical facility located in Shelton, Connecticut. Considered Fairfield County's most prestigious medical facility, Ivy Brook provides a vast array of medical practices and related services in a patient-friendly and inviting outpatient campus.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.

Comments / 0

Community Policy