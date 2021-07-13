Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International Elects 2021-2022 Officers

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. ("BSPRT"), a publicly-registered, non-listed real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) ("Capstead"), a REIT, today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Capstead common stockholders will receive a cash payment equal to a 15.75% premium to Capstead's diluted book value per share and shares of BSPRT common stock calculated on an adjusted "book-for-book" basis. The book values for Capstead and BSPRT used to calculate the cash consideration and exchange ratio will be set on a date prior to the closing of the transaction. Based on the June 30 adjusted book values per share,1 the implied cash payment would be $0.99 per share and the total value would be $7.30 per share, representing an implied 20% premium to the last reported sale price of Capstead common stock on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on July 23, 2021.