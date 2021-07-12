Cancel
Alma, WI

Castlerock Museum Highlights Medieval Armor and Arms

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Castlerock Museum in Alma, WI was featured on Spectrum News. The museum is known for its world class collection of Medieval armor and arms. Gary Schlosstein, founder of the museum, started his person collection when he purchased his first civil war musket at the age of ten. “That purchase made about a half an hour car ride from Alma to Winona, Minnesota the start of what would eventually turn into Schlosstein’s world-class collection of medieval arms and armor.” Schlosstein gifted his collection to the Castlerock Museum when the museum opened in 2007. The Museum design is a “series of chronologically arranged displays each focusing on a different civilization, visitors walk through 2,000 years of history. The museum is self-guiding. The interpretive panels allow quick reference to each piece of arms, armor or art.”

