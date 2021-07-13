Cancel
Lackawanna County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Lackawanna by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 21:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lackawanna The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania West Central Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 130 AM EDT. * At 1138 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Carbondale, Honesdale, Archbald, Dickson City, Olyphant, Forest City, Mayfield, Waymart, Dalton, Union Dale, Prompton, Bethany, Mount Cobb, Blakely, Jessup, Jermyn, Glenburn, Vandling, Simpson and Richmondale. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

