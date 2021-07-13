Special Weather Statement issued for Davie, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 23:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Target Area: Davie; Rowan STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT DAVIE AND CENTRAL ROWAN COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM EDT At 1141 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Salisbury to 13 miles northwest of Badin Lake, and moving east at 50 mph. Locations to be impacted include Salisbury, Mocksville, Spencer, Granite Quarry, Bermuda Run, Cooleemee, Cleveland, High Rock Lake, Faith and Rockwell. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas.