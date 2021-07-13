Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Susquehanna County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Susquehanna by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 22:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Susquehanna A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SUSQUEHANNA...NORTHEASTERN LACKAWANNA...CENTRAL WAYNE AND NORTHERN PIKE COUNTIES At 1128 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pleasant Mount to Mayfield, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Carbondale, Archbald, Honesdale, Damascus, Clifford, Forest City, Mayfield, Waymart, Dalton and Vandling. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Archbald, PA
City
Susquehanna, PA
City
Mayfield, PA
City
Carbondale, PA
City
Honesdale, PA
City
Pleasant Mount, PA
County
Susquehanna County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Tornado#Roofs#Archbald Honesdale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy