Lackawanna County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lackawanna, Pike, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 23:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lackawanna; Pike; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LACKAWANNA...CENTRAL WAYNE AND NORTHERN PIKE COUNTIES At 1142 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pleasant Mount to Archbald, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Carbondale, Honesdale, Damascus, Mayfield, Waymart, Vandling, Prompton, Bethany, Rutledgedale and Browndale. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

