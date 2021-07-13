Cancel
Celebrities

Charlie Robinson, ‘Night Court’ Star, Dead At 75

By Paul Meara
BET
BET
 15 days ago
Actor Charlie Robinson, who played Mac on the legendary sitcom Night Court, has passed away. He was 75. According to TheWrap, Robinson died from a cardiac arrest and organ failure due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma – a type of cancer. He had been receiving treatment at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

BET

BET

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

