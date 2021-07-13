Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Bachelor Nation May Never Recover From This Week’s Bachelorette Elimination

By Martha Sorren
Refinery29
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor spoilers are ahead. Katie Thurston didn't just send home a fan favorite on the July 12 episode of The Bachelorette — she sent home a house favorite, too. Everyone was devastated to see Connor "The Cat" Brennan eliminated, including his fellow contestants. It's rare for that to happen, because usually someone going home means less competition for the rest of them. But these men adored Brennan. And that made this elimination all the more devastating.

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Irl#Bachelor Nation#Petersgolfcart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Cats
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

New Fan Theory Identifies ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Shocking End & Winner

A fan theory is floating around about how Katie Thurston gets to her final rose and who she gives it to. So far fans know for sure her season of The Bachelorette wrapped up filming a week early. However, nobody seems to know exactly what happened to get to that point. Now, there is a theory that actually makes a lot of sense and also lines up with a few things Katie has said. Keep reading to find out but remember some spoilers are ahead!!
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Julianne Hough to Be Named Next Bachelorette?!

If you're a fan of the Bachelor franchise, we probably don't need to tell you that there have been quite a few major shakeups in recent months. Chris Harrison was fired; two Bachelorettes filmed their seasons back-to-back, and it's looking more and more as though Tayshia Adams is poised to become the new face of the franchise.
Posted by
Us Weekly

Blake Moynes Reveals the Content of His DMs With Katie Thurston Prior to ‘The Bachelorette’: ‘It Was Shut Down’

Making the first move! Blake Moynes may have reached out to Katie Thurston during Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor, but that doesn’t mean it was love at first text. “When I actually reached out that first time, after the first episode, her responses were very cold back,” Blake, 30, revealed during an episode of the “Click Bait” podcast on Thursday, July 1. “She was nice, but she didn’t open up her dialogue in any way. It was shut down right then and there.”
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Just Dropped THE Most Major 'Bachelor in Paradise' Spoiler

Um, hi there, are you casually in the mood for some Bachelor in Paradise intel? Same, though nothing could have prepared me for the tea Reality Steve just spilled. But before we get into it, it goes without saying that you're about to find out what happens in Paradise, making this entire article a massive spoiler. In fact, lemme just....
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Bachelor Nation Has Epic Burns For Blake Moynes After His Awkward Bachelorette Return

The list of men after Katie Thurston’s heart on The Bachelorette Season 17 is steadily shrinking. But that didn't stop Bachelorette alum Blake Moynes from throwing his hat in the ring – again. Moynes’ sudden appearance technically makes for his third bid for a Bachelorette leading lady within a year, one of whom is co-hosting Thurston’s season. The awkward nature of his return isn't lost on Bachelor Nation fans, and they've taken to social media to provide the best burns imaginable.
TV & VideosOk Magazine

'He'll Be Back On Another Channel': Ex 'Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison Plotting Reality TV Return, Dishes Source

Booted Bachelor host Chris Harrison is plotting a return to reality TV as the face of a new dating show that will give his old one a run for the money, spills an OK! insider. Harrison, 49, who had been on hiatus since February after defending former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, 24, in her controversial race row, exited the franchise for good after reportedly negotiating an eight-figure payout not to spill any dirty behind-the-scenes secrets.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Asks for "Prayers" After Suffering Neck Injury From a Fall

Watch: See Hannah Brown Rescue a Man From Rafting Incident. Hannah Brown is definitely not in beast mode at the moment. The 26-year-old former lead of The Bachelorette posted an image to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 30 that shows her recuperating in bed after having apparently suffered a recent neck injury. In the photo, the erstwhile beauty pageant contestant is cradling a Monsters, Inc. plush toy.
TV & VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Bachelorette fans ‘furious’ and ‘devastated’ after Katie Thurston sends home ‘sweet’ Connor Brennan in shock elimination

BACHELORETTE fans said they’re “furious” and “devastated” after Katie Thurston sent home “sweet” Connor Brennan. The shock elimination took place during Monday’s episode. The 30-year-old made the decision to send home Connor after she admitted to feeling like they were stuck in the “friend zone.”. Following their one on one...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Katie Revealed Her Bachelorette Season Finale Date And It's Surprisingly Soon

From the moment fans met Katie Thurston on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, it was pretty clear she wasn’t your usual cast member. From bringing a vibrator to her limo entrance to calling out in-house bullying, Katie’s refreshingly honest personality was a hit with viewers. That’s why Bachelor Nation was so enthused when she was named the Season 17 Bachelorette. While it’s been an emotional and empowering journey for the lead thus far, all good things eventually come to an end, and it turns out Katie’s Bachelorette finale is right around the corner.
TV ShowsPosted by
The US Sun

Bachelor in Paradise cast: Meet all the 2021 contestants

BACHELOR in Paradise is back for a new season. With the show returning to our screens on August 16, 2021, meet the contestants looking for love this summer. The official lineup of Bachelor in Paradise has been revealed and includes these stars:. Chelsea Vaughn. Joe Park. Connor Saeli. Clay Harbor.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Newlyweds Expecting Honeymoon Baby

Bachelor Nation! There’s another Bachelor baby on the way. Today, one very popular and well-loved couple made the announcement they are expecting their first child together. These two are Bachelor in Paradise newlyweds and no doubt their baby will be absolutely adorable. Plus, they actually conceived the baby on their honeymoon. Who is having a baby? Keep reading to find out more!

Comments / 0

Community Policy