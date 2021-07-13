Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Night Court’ actor Charlie Robinson is dead at 75

By Brian Niemietz
NY Daily News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Charlie Robinson, best known for his role as affable legal clerk Mac Robinson on the NBC courtroom sitcom “Night Court,” has died. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Robinson died Sunday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, following complications from cardiac arrest including organ failure. He was 75. Robinson...

www.nydailynews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Anderson
Person
John Larroquette
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Marsha Warfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Nbc#Hill Street Blues#Night Court#Nbc#Night Court#Imdb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Burbank, CANew York Post

‘The Golden Girls’ actor Chick Vennera dead at 74

Chick Vennera, a veteran actor of stage and screen, has died from cancer at his home in Burbank, California. The 74-year-old’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Nicky Vennera, Deadline reported. The multi-talented actor, singer and dancer starred on Broadway, in films, television series and animated series throughout his nearly...
CelebritiesVulture

Suzzanne Douglas, TV Matriarch and Veteran Actress, Dead at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, an actress who enjoyed four decades of robust television work, has died at the age of 64 of unknown causes. Entertainment Weekly reports that remembrances of Douglas have been posted to Facebook by a cousin and a good friend, which served as confirmation of her passing. “I got to stand beside greatness,” wrote the friend. “I’ve got a heavy heart, but I’m blessed to be a part of the legacy you touched. I am better because I knew you. Heaven is richer.” A presence in the industry since the ’80s, Douglas is perhaps best known for her role in the ’90s WB sitcom The Parent ’Hood, in which she portrayed a working law-student matriarch for five seasons. She also had prominent roles in shows such as Against the Law, Touched by an Angel, Promised Land, and The Parkers; her final role came in 2019, when she starred in Ava DuVernay’s Central Park jogger-case miniseries, When They See Us. In a statement on Twitter, DuVernay remembered Douglas as a “quiet, elegant force” while filming. “A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer,” she added. “I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love.” Douglas is survived by her husband and her daughter.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Actor, model Daniel Mickelson dead at 23

ATLANTA — Actor and budding fashion designer Daniel Mickelson died Sunday at the age of 23, his sister, model Meredith Mickelson, confirmed via social media Monday night. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even...
CelebritiesComicBook

Gladiator Actor Mike Mitchell Dead at 65

Mike Mitchell — an actor featured in acclaimed blockbusters like Gladiator and Braveheart — has died. TMZ first broke the news on Saturday, suggesting the actor died from a heart attack while in Turkey. Mitchell's management team confirmed the news with the tabloid. He was 65. "It was very hard...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Comedy star Jackie Mason dies aged 93

Comedian and actor Jackie Mason has died at the age of 93. Jackie Mason has died at the age of 93. The comedian and actor passed way died in his sleep at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, New York, where he'd spent the last two weeks after complaining of breathing difficulties.
CelebritiesEW.com

Rick Aiello, actor and son of Danny Aiello, dies at 65

Actor Rick Aiello, who appeared on The Sopranos, and in Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me and Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing, which also starred his father, the late Danny Aiello, has died. He was 65. The actor's mother, Sandy, confirmed the news of her son's death to TMZ....
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Stuart Damon, ‘General Hospital’ Actor, Dies at 84

Stuart Damon, who best known for his role on “General Hospital,” has died. He was 84. “He’d been struggling with renal failure for the last several years,” ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio confirmed in a Facebook post. “He was a kind, loving and friendly man. It’s something Christopher heard his entire life. It was my honor to know Stuart Damon. May this Prince R.I.P.”
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Suzzanne Douglas, ‘The Parent ‘Hood’ star, dead at 64

CNN — Suzzanne Douglas, an accomplished stage and screen actress who starred “Tap” and the television series “The Parent ‘Hood,” has died, her representative told CNN in a statement on Wednesday. She was 64. “The industry has lost a truly talented artist with the passing of Suzzanne Douglas,” her publicist...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
TV ShowsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Richard Dean Anderson of 'MacGyver' starred on other shows

Q: I am enjoying reruns of the original "MacGyver" TV series. What can you tell me about Richard Dean Anderson? I don't believe he did any other TV shows. A: You underestimate Minnesota-born Anderson, now 71, whose career is covered in great detail on the fan site RDAnderson.com, which bears an endorsement from the actor. Focusing just on regular series work since "MacGyver," he has starred in two other shows: "Legend" (1995) and "Stargate SG-1." The latter program had him as a regular from 1997 to 2005 and a guest star in two more seasons; he made guest appearances in two more seasons and in two spinoffs. Anderson also recurred in episodes of "Fairly Legal" in 2011.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jake Adams, Adult Film Actor, Dead at 29

Jake Adams, a veteran adult film star with over 700 credits, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. He was 29. The crash happened on the 101 Freeway in Encino, California. Adams' real name was Anthony Estes, according to Complex. The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle at...

Comments / 1

Community Policy