Pittsburgh City Council holds meeting to discuss spending $335 million from American Rescue Plan

PITTSBURGH — Dozens of people told Pittsburgh City Council members to delay the vote on how to spend $335 million from the American Rescue Plan.

“What we are asking tonight is that City Council find a balance between addressing our city’s immediate needs and investing in our future,” one resident said at the Monday night meeting.

People at the meeting said the money needs to go toward affordable housing, rental assistance, a food justice fund and other social programs. The biggest concern in the crowd, however, was that the public did not have enough of a voice in how, why and where this money will be spent.

Mayor Bill Peduto’s office said they have worked with councilmembers and other community leaders to develop their plan. The money will be used to save 600 city workers from being laid off. It also will be used for investments in affordable housing, infrastructure and electric vehicles.

