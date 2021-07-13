Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh gets grant to develop plans for dealing with emergency calls outside scope of policing

By Sarafina James, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 14 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police and the Office of Community Health and Safety received a grant to develop a plan to help people on emergency calls that fall outside the scope of traditional policing.

“It’s cool that Pittsburgh was only one of three cities in the nation to get this federal support,” said Tim Stevens, CEO of the Black Political Empowerment Project.

The plan seeks to create a model to ensure those with mental health and substance use issues get the appropriate support and referrals during an emergency call. It will also include ensuring those with behavioral health conditions or intellectual and development disabilities are connected to the proper aid and diverted from the legal system.

“If such a plan is implemented and if it’s enforced and embraced by the police themselves, by the administration, it has to make a difference,” Stevens said.

He’s on board with the idea, saying it could potentially save lives.

