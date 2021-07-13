Homecoming for four F/A-18 Super Hornet squadrons

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four squadrons belonging to Carrier Air Wing Three are coming home from deployment.

The Navy says four F/A-18E/F Super Hornet squadrons will return to Naval Air Station Oceana on Tuesday.

The "Fighting Swordsmen" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the "Gunslingers" of VFA-105, the "Wildcats" of VFA-131, and the "Rampagers" of VFA-83 were deployed aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) for the past six months, along with hundreds of other sailors.

They spent that time providing support for troops' safe withdrawal from Afghanistan while also supporting missions in Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in the Arabian Sea.

Carrier Air Wing Three is made up of nine aircraft squadrons total. The other squadrons are returning to their respective home bases at NAS Jacksonville, Florida, and NAS Norfolk and NAS Whidbey Island, WA.