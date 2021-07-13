Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Homecoming for four F/A-18 Super Hornet squadrons

Posted by 
13News Now
13News Now
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7xrB_0av2xaP800

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four squadrons belonging to Carrier Air Wing Three are coming home from deployment.

The Navy says four F/A-18E/F Super Hornet squadrons will return to Naval Air Station Oceana on Tuesday.

The "Fighting Swordsmen" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the "Gunslingers" of VFA-105, the "Wildcats" of VFA-131, and the "Rampagers" of VFA-83 were deployed aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) for the past six months, along with hundreds of other sailors.

They spent that time providing support for troops' safe withdrawal from Afghanistan while also supporting missions in Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in the Arabian Sea.

Carrier Air Wing Three is made up of nine aircraft squadrons total. The other squadrons are returning to their respective home bases at NAS Jacksonville, Florida, and NAS Norfolk and NAS Whidbey Island, WA.

Comments / 1

13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwight D. Eisenhower
Person
Nas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squadrons#Super Hornet#Carrier Air Wing Three#Navy#Strike Fighter Squadron#Nas Norfolk#Nas Whidbey Island#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy