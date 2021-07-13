Cancel
Sisters, OR

Grandview Fire evacuees spend worrisome night at Red Cross shelter at Sisters Middle School

By Jordan Williams
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 14 days ago
Official says 13 people spent Sunday night at shelter, many in cars or RVs

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some Sisters-area residents had to flee their homes Sunday night as the Grandview Fire raced toward them, and more than a dozen spent the night at the American Red Cross shelter at Sisters Middle School.

The fire caused Sue Bassett, a resident of the Squaw Creek Canyon subdivision, to evacuate her home. It was the first time in 22 years living in the home that Bassett and her husband had to flee as the fire moved closer.

“In the afternoon, there was a huge plume of smoke that came towering over our trees,” Bassett told NewsChannel 21 on Monday.

Bassett, husband Richard and their dog Bella spent the night in the school shelter.

Officials said 13 evacuees spent the night at the middle school. The shelter's supervisor, Cindy Morman, told NewsChannel 21 most people slept in their cars or RVs.

When we talked, Bassett was not sure when her and her family will be able to return to their home.

“Who knows? We’ll have to wait. Those fires are pretty unpredictable,” Bassett said.

For Angela MacKellar, the coffee manager at Sweet Easy Company, the fire cannot be put out quick enough. According to MacKellar, close to 80% of her store's revenue comes from tourists.

“We know that business is going to, you know, slow down a little bit,” MacKellar said.

As the Grandview Fire continues to burn and ash falls in nearby areas, it's possible Sweet Easy Company and other Sisters businesses will see fewer customers.

“They’ll go home, or they’ll head to Bend or wherever it’s less smoky or ashy,” MacKellar said.

The post Grandview Fire evacuees spend worrisome night at Red Cross shelter at Sisters Middle School appeared first on KTVZ .

