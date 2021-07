I know it’s tough and confusing right now. You think your friends have all of the answers, and that their word is sacred. Everything makes you feel self-conscious and unattractive. You have a laser focus on proving to everyone that you’re worthy because you can get straight A’s. There is so much more to life than your grades. I know someone splashed your name across the bathroom wall. Algebra II is the hardest class you have ever taken, and that C is driving you mad.