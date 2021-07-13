Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Off duty KC police officers working at a community center hear gunshots, find two victims

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting occurred outside of a community center in Kansas City Monday night. According to a release from the Kansas City Police Department, some officers were working off duty at a community center, on E. 63rd Street, around 8 p.m. Monday, when they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot. The officers responded, observed a shooting in progress and called for additional officers to assist them. Law enforcement located two adult male victims with gunshot wounds and detained a third, adult male subject. Officers rendered aid to the victims until EMS arrived. The victims were taken to area hospitals where one was listed in critical condition and the other with non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.

