‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Made Guest Appearance on ‘Married… With Children’

If you watch "NCIS," then you're probably familiar with Diona Reasonover, the whip-smart, hysterically funny actor who plays quirky forensic scientist Kasie Hines in the long-running CBS series. The character debuted in the 17th episode of Season 15, called "One Man's Trash," sharing the lab with resident quirky scientist Abby, played by Pauley Perrette. Kasie then appeared in that season's last two episodes, after Abby's final appearance in Episode 22. Reasonover was quickly promoted to series regular for the 16th, 17th, and 18th seasons (per TVLine), filling the void left by longtime cast member Perrette. Reasonover will be back again as Kasie in the 19th season, airing in fall 2021.