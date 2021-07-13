Cancel
‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Made Guest Appearance on ‘Married… With Children’

By Joe Rutland
What do Al Bundy, Peg Bundy, and “Gilligan’s Island” have in common? Glad you asked. A popular star from the CBS sitcom showed up. Obviously, the Bundys were the parents of Kelly [Christina Applegate] and Bud [David Faustino] on “Married… With Children.” It just so happened that in an episode called “Kelly Bounces Back,” Tina Louise made an appearance. Louise played Miss Beck in the popular sitcom.

