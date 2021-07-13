Cancel
Evil Dead Rise: Bruce Campbell Teases the Importance of the Necronomicon in New Sequel

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Aside from the 2013 reboot, the driving force behind all of the adventures in the Evil Dead franchise has been Bruce Campbell's Ash Williams, but with the actor having officially retired from the role back in 2018, he has teased that the upcoming sequel Evil Dead Rise will tie heavily into the importance of the Necronomicon. The book did play a major part of 2013's Evil Dead, though it also unfolded in a cabin similar to the one featured in the first two films, with that film possibly failing to make a major impression because of how similar it felt to its predecessors, with the exception of Campbell's Ash. While the Necronomicon will be an important part of the new film, the adventure moves to an entirely new setting.

