Arrow Star David Ramsey Reflects on the Evolution of John Diggle
On Tuesday, Arrow star David Ramsey returns to the Arrowverse again as John Diggle with an appearance on Superman & Lois. It marks his third appearance as the character this season - the previous appearances being on Batwoman and The Flash - and he will return again for an episode of Supergirl before that show ends its run later this summer. For Ramsey, these appearances also mark nearly a decade of playing the fan-favorite character and while taking on a role for that long and across multiple series may be a daunting task, Ramsey has managed to keep things fresh and interesting with the ever-evolving fan favorite. And for Ramsey, a part of that comes from loving the character just as much as fans do.comicbook.com
