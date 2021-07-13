Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coconino County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. Target Area: Coconino FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 835 PM MST, National Weather Service Flagstaff Doppler radar indicated that light rain was still falling in the Ash Fork area. As much as 2 inches of rain fell in the Flood Advisory area earlier this evening. Streams and washes are likely still experiencing high flow, with minor flooding of poorly drained areas within Ash Fork remaining possible this evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ash Fork.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
City
Ash Fork, AZ
County
Coconino County, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirt Roads#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Coconino Flood Advisory#Coconino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
IndustryPosted by
CNN

There's a jet fuel shortage at some US airports

New York (CNN Business) — The seats are full on most planes, but in some cases, the fuel tanks are not. At several western US airports, there's not enough jet fuel to meet the increased demand for leisure travel. That could end up causing some flights to be canceled or force airlines to make extra stops to fuel up on longer routes.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...

Comments / 0

Community Policy