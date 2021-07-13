Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers Announce Selections from Day 2 of 2021 MLB Draft

By Dennis Schlossman
thinkbluepc.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers early Monday evening officially announced their eight selections from the second day of the 2021 MLB Draft, all of whom are pitchers. Chosen were Gilman School right-hander Peter Heubeck (3rd round, 101st pick), UCLA right-handed pitcher Nick Nastrini (4th round, 131st pick), University of Connecticut righty Ben Casparius (5th round, 162nd pick), Boston College right-hander Emmet Sheehan (6th round, 192nd pick), Texas Tech righty reliever Ryan Sublette (7th round, 222nd pick), University of Georgia southpaw Ben Harris (8th round, 252nd pick), University of Arkansas lefty Lael Lockhart (9th round, 282nd pick), and St. Mary’s College right-handed pitcher Michael Hobbs (10th round, 312th pick).

thinkbluepc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#University Of Georgia#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Mlb Draft#Gilman School#101st#Texas Tech#University Of Arkansas#St Mary#Ums Wrist Prep School#Era#Billplunkettocr#First Team#Multi#Ch#B Sakowski Pg#Sec#The University Of Houston#St Mary S College#Gaels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
MLB
Sports
Boston College
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer reveals teams he’d prefer to be traded to

With MLB Trade Rumors swirling, Cy Young ace Max Scherzer has a wish list of teams he’d like to end up with after the deadline passes. The Washington Nationals could have been seen as a trade seller a month or more ago, but sitting 8.5 games out in the NL East entering Tuesday assures they are that with the trade deadline on Friday. On that note, ace Max Scherzer has revealed where he’d like to be traded to.
MLBthinkbluepc.com

A Glance at NL West Division Race for Second Half of 2021

We are currently at the 2021 All-Star break, a time when fans get to enjoy all the festivities and a select few players are recognized for their efforts over the first half of the season. If the second half of this season is anything like the first, we are in...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Who is LA’s off-the-board first-round pick?

To end the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday night, capping one of the most prospect-centric days Major League Baseball has ever presented us with (following the Futures Game), the Los Angeles Dodgers selected a lefty MLB Pipeline called “one of the most extreme risk/reward plays in the entire draft.”
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: Trevor Bauer’s Administrative Leave May Become Indefinite

The Los Angeles Dodgers head into the All-Star break with only three starting pitchers in their rotation as Clayton Kershaw is on the 10-day injured list due to left forearm/elbow inflammation, and Trevor Bauer remains on paid administrative leave. MLB placed Bauer on the restricted list and removed him from...
MLBchatsports.com

Now it’s a Sprint!

In 2020, the Dodgers played just 60 regular-season games. As of right now, the Dodgers have played 91 games, so if you struggle with math (5 out of 4 people do), that means there are 71 games left. That means the Dodgers can almost treat this like 2020, henceforth! The season is not now so long and they can “sprint” to the finish line. But will they? I think they have already “flipped the switch.” There is no mistaking that the Trevor Bauer situation looms large and I have read so many pieces that have him dead and buried.
MLBNBC Sports

Dodgers' Muncy reacts to coincidence of A's draftee Muncy

For the second time in nine years, the A's selected a Max Muncy in the first round of the MLB Draft. The elder one drafted in 2012 now plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers and will DH in the 2021 All-Star Game. The younger one selected Sunday also most recently played in Southern California as a standout for Thousand Oaks High School.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Chris Taylor Reflects on the All-Star Experience

Chris Taylor has really formed himself into a Swiss army knife for the Dodgers. Since leaving the Seattle Mariners, he has become a World Series Champion and a first time All-Star. Taylor finished fifth in voting to start the All-Star Game in the outfield but was eventually named to the team after injuries knocked other players out of participating.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

2021 Trade Deadline Targets: Primer

Bet you were expecting another draft post, huh? Don’t worry, I’ll get back to that tomorrow. For now, let’s talk about the upcoming trade deadline. Heading into the 2021 season, it didn’t seem like our annual trade deadline series would be overly necessary or abundant. Fast forward nearly four months later and it’s clear the Dodgers need pitching help — for one reason or another.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger & Girlfriend Chase Carter Expecting Baby

Cody Bellinger celebrated his 26th birthday on Tuesday and with that came news of also becoming the latest member of the Los Angeles Dodgers who will become a father. The revelation was made by Bellinger’s girlfriend, Chase Carter, in her social media post to wish him a happy birthday. Bellinger...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: A Corey Seager Injury Update & Why LA Might Not Go All-in on His Next Contract

Corey Seager broke out in a big way during the 2020 postseason, taking home both the NLCS and World Series MVP and helped lead the Dodgers to their first World Championship in 32 years. After his historic postseason, the hype surrounding Seager entering the 2021 season was at a fever pitch, but unfortunately as has been the story throughout his career, the two-time All-Star has seen his season be marred by injury.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: 3 Untouchable Prospects for LA as Trade Deadline Nears

Trade season is fast approaching, and the Dodgers are sure to make some moves as they try and take back first place in the west after the All-Star break. Los Angeles was one of the most complete teams prior to the season, but injuries and other circumstances have left them searching for depth to get through a full 162 game schedule.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
MLBSun-Gazette

Cutters have 8 players selected in MLB Draft

Eight players from the Williamsport Crosscutters were drafted in the 2021 MLB Draft, which concluded today in Denver, Colorado. The draft consisted of 20 rounds and 612 players. The players selected from Williamsport were left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rivera (Oakland, 11th round), infielder Jacob Teter (Baltimore, 13th round), catcher Michael Trautwein...

Comments / 0

Community Policy