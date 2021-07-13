Dodgers Announce Selections from Day 2 of 2021 MLB Draft
The Los Angeles Dodgers early Monday evening officially announced their eight selections from the second day of the 2021 MLB Draft, all of whom are pitchers. Chosen were Gilman School right-hander Peter Heubeck (3rd round, 101st pick), UCLA right-handed pitcher Nick Nastrini (4th round, 131st pick), University of Connecticut righty Ben Casparius (5th round, 162nd pick), Boston College right-hander Emmet Sheehan (6th round, 192nd pick), Texas Tech righty reliever Ryan Sublette (7th round, 222nd pick), University of Georgia southpaw Ben Harris (8th round, 252nd pick), University of Arkansas lefty Lael Lockhart (9th round, 282nd pick), and St. Mary’s College right-handed pitcher Michael Hobbs (10th round, 312th pick).thinkbluepc.com
