Charlotte, NC

Charlotte resident set to perform on NBC's 'America's Got Talent'

WCNC
 14 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — America's Got Talent, and at least some of that skill is coming right out of Charlotte by way of singer, songwriter and musician Ray Singleton.

The Queen City resident caught the attention of millions when he posted a viral video a few years ago singing to his wife, Roslyn, a two-time cancer survivor.

From there the couple began gaining an online following so big they were even invited as guests on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Now, the next stage is America's Got Talent.

“It was unbelievable to know your dream that you’ve been working on your entire life has come true," Singleton said.

At the age of 15, he says he sat at a piano and taught himself how to play.

“It’s a God-given gift," Singleton said.

And he wants to share that gift with the world, with his wife right there by his side.

“This thing is so much bigger than us and then just the amount of people that this woman here inspires is unbelievable," Singleton said.

Roslyn says her husband's singing has helped her overcome some of life's toughest battles.

"It definitely helps me heal," she said. “Right before I went into brain surgery he sang 'Three Little Birds' by Bob Marley. “'Every little thing is gonna be alright,' and that’s just been our mantra ever since.”

Be sure to tune into WCNC Charlotte at 8 p.m. Tuesday to watch Singleton's performance during a brand new episode of America's Got Talent.

Contact Briana Harper at bharper@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

