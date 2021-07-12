Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Board of Education defines rules for critical race theory law

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dAT8X_0av2suYx00

The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted Monday to approved emergency rules around House Bill 1775, which bans schools from teaching certain topics concerning race and gender.

HB 1775, which went into effect July 1, bans the teachings of critical race theory and also prevents sexual diversity training at colleges and universities. Many groups, including the Tulsa Race Massacre Commission, have spoken out against the bill, asking Governor Stitt to veto it.

Read the full language of the bill here.

Despite the controversy, the board said there needed to be some type of guidance before school started in the fall. The emergency rules are just temporary so teachers have guidelines and don’t teach their own interpretation.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister was one of five to vote in favor of the emergency rules. Only one board member, Carlisha Bradley, voted against the rules.

Those rules will now have to be approved by the legislature.

Read the emergency rules here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Legislature#Race#State Of Oklahoma#House#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthPosted by
KRMG

South Dakota's Noem doesn't plan to ratchet up vaccine push

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she has no plans to ratchet up her messaging to urge people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, even as Republican leaders across the country try to persuade vaccine skeptics to roll up their sleeves and take the shots in response to a new, more contagious variant that has sent caseloads soaring in some parts of the country.
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Georgia scrambles to increase vaccination rates

ATLANTA — Local officials in Georgia are scrambling to increase vaccination rates even as more schools continue telling students and employees to wear masks in the face of rising COVID-19 infection rates. At least 23 districts statewide, covering nearly a third of the public school population, now say they will...
Georgia StatePosted by
KRMG

Georgia GOP starts push for takeover of local election board

ATLANTA — (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Georgia have started a process that could lead to a takeover of elections in the state’s most populous county. Many in the GOP continue to claim wrongdoing in reliably Democratic Fulton County had stolen the 2020 election from Donald Trump, even though an independent monitor found no evidence of fraud or impropriety.
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

To get shots in arms, governments turn to money in pockets

Millions of people in the U.S. who haven't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine could soon have a new reason to roll up their sleeves: money in their pockets. President Joe Biden is calling on states and local governments to join those that are already handing out dollars for shots. New York, the nation's biggest city, started doling out $100 awards on Friday.
Florida StatePosted by
KRMG

Florida governor bars schools from requiring masks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis barred school districts Friday from forcing students to wear masks when classes resume next month even as the state's coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to skyrocket toward levels not seen since before vaccines became widely available. The Republican governor said...
ReligionPosted by
KRMG

AME Zion Church removes bishop after alleged misconduct

The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church has removed a prominent bishop from office after his peers accused him of fraudulently having church property deeds transferred to a shell corporation that then secured millions of dollars in loans against those properties. Staccato Powell, who presided over churches in several Western states,...
Nevada StatePosted by
KRMG

Nevada Rep. Amodei discloses cancer on kidneys, esophagus

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada had three surgeries and an outpatient procedure over the past 10 months for cancerous tumors on his kidneys and a cancerous spot in his esophagus, the Republican congressman disclosed Friday. Amodei told The Associated Press that he did not...
EnvironmentPosted by
KRMG

Biden sees shortages to stop climate-change fueled wildfires

President Joe Biden is sounding the alarm about the need for more resources to fight a series of wildfires in western states, as climate change has worsened the spread and ferocity of the blazes. “Our resources are already being stretched to keep up,” Biden told a bipartisan group of governors...

Comments / 0

Community Policy