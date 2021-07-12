Kansas State’s Kokoska drafted by Colorado

Kansas State’s Zach Kokoska found the perfect landing spot for one of the Big 12’s best power hitters in the 10th round of Monday’s MLB draft. After hitting 15 home runs in his second junior season, the left-handed hitting outfielder was taken 290th overall by the Colorado Rockies, joining pitchers Jordan Wicks and Carson Seymour as the third Wildcat to hear his name called. It’s the first time K-State’s had three players selected in the first 10 rounds since 2011, when four Wildcats were taken.