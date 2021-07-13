Cancel
Henderson, NV

UPDATE: Henderson shooting appears to be self-inflicted

Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrOth_0av2sdnq00

JULY 13 UPDATE: Henderson police say that the injury appears to be self-inflicted. No other information was provided.

ORIGINAL STORY
Henderson Police Department says while an officer was on the scene of an unrelated incident near West Sunset Road and Stephanie Street, a 58-year-old male from inside the location came out with an apparent gunshot wound to the face.

Police say it is unknown whether or not the injuries were self-inflicted or had been caused by an unknown person, and no other victims were located or reported.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, according to authorities.

This is an ongoing and open investigation and no further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

