Man accused of pleasuring himself in front of 14-year-old girl on the Decatur Square

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Decatur Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a man accused of exposing himself in front of a minor on the Decatur Square. On July 6, a 14-year-old girl caught a man pleasuring himself “out in open," according to a police report. Police said the girl recorded a portion of the incident, which happened around 5:45 p.m., and showed her dad. He flagged down an officer to report what was happening, but the man took off on a nearby Marta train before he could be questioned.