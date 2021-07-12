Cancel
Middle East

Saudi sovereign wealth fund scopes banks for ESG framework - sources

By Reuters
kitco.com
 17 days ago

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has asked banks to help it develop an environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, four sources said, a move that could allow it to expand its funding base to attract ESG-focussed investors. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) sent a request for proposals...

