Babe Ruth shined brightest at baseball's first all-star game

By Joe Guzzardi
Daily Times
 14 days ago

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, also known as the Midsummer Classic, evolved from an unlikely union between the National and American leagues. Chicago Tribune sports editor Arch Ward came up with his brainstorm in 1933 when the Windy City hosted the Century of Progress Exhibition, later known as the Chicago World’s Fair. Chicago officials asked local sportswriters to submit ideas for a sporting event that would draw out-of-towners to the fair. Ward was convinced that a game between the National and American leagues’ best players, with teams selected by the fans, would be a huge success. To promote the contest, Ward called it “the Game of the Century.”

