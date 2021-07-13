Sustainable Herbalism & Natives on Sustainable Living

Zabka Group announces its new Responsibility Strategy and publishes a report summarizing its 2020 sustainability and responsibility performance. July 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // As a responsible company, Zabka is already thinking about a better tomorrow and is actively working towards green and sustainable living for everyone, every day. The COVID pandemic we all experienced last year turned out to be an unexpected test for people, structures, organizations and values, encouraging many companies to assume a new approach towards the environment. Zabka had already been setting new, ambitious development targets and implementing a comprehensive Responsibility Strategy. This has also been part of the new challenges. The Responsibility Strategy is based on four pillars: sustainable lifestyle, mindful business impact, responsible organization and green planet. Objectives of the new Responsibility Strategy, priorities and strategic commitments of the Zabka Group for the coming years, as well as a summary of Zabka’s responsibility-related activities undertaken in 2020 are all presented in the "Conveniently and Responsibly" report. Although the company is not obliged to disclose non-financial information submissions by any formal requirements, the said report was drawn up in compliance with the Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards and has been subjected to an independent external review.