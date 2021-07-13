Cancel
Sustainable Herbalism & Natives on Sustainable Living

By Grace Benke
WMNF
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this Monday’s Sustainable Living show (7/12/21) we had guest Dr. Bob Linde of Acupuncture and Herbal Therapies in St. Petersburg in-studio to talk about sustainable herbalism and native edibles and medicinals. Dr. Bob has an MS in Oriental Medicine and a BS in education. He is a licensed acupuncture physician, Registered Herbalist and the owner of Acupuncture and Herbal Therapies. He also co-operates (and cooperates) Traditions School of Herbal Studies (also in St. Pete) with his partner Renee Crozier Prince.

