Crude oil is bullish 7/12/21
On a macro basis: On 4/29/20 we left a bullish reversal below—we have seen $61.61 from that open at $15.37 in the (N). On 5/5/20 we left a medium-term bullish reversal below. We have seen $53.53 from $23.45. We held exhaustion below with a $34.04 low and rallied $42.94. On 11/16/20 we left a bullish reversal below. We have seen $34.66. The decent trade above $52.24 (+.5 of a tic per/hour) has brought in $24.74 of the strength warned about above. The break above $57.45-8.02 projects this upward $56 minimum, $110 (+) maximum. We have attained $18.96. These are ON HOLD.www.kitco.com
