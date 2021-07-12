Cancel
Economy

Bank of Canada taps financial regulator Carolyn Rogers for No. 2 job

By Reuters
kitco.com
 18 days ago

OTTAWA, July 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Monday named a specialist in financial regulation as its new senior deputy governor, filling the vacant No. 2 spot and adding some much needed diversity to the central bank's six-member policy setting council. Carolyn Rogers, currently the secretary general of...

BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-week high, boosted by 'non-hawkish' Fed

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.7% against the greenback * Loonie touches strongest level since July 14 at 1.2432 * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.7% higher * Canadian 10-year yield rises 3.3 basis points By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a two-week high against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve remained patient about reducing stimulus and the Bank of Canada reassured Canadians it would keep inflation under control. The loonie was trading 0.7% higher at 1.2438 to the greenback, or 80.40 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest intraday level since July 14 at 1.2432. The U.S. dollar has fallen sharply over the last 24 hours "in the wake of a non-hawkish Fed and moves by China to shore up market confidence," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "Commodity currencies have fared particularly well." On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank said the job market still had "some ground to cover" before it would be time to ease monetary stimulus. Among Group of Ten currencies, only the Norwegian crown and the New Zealand dollar gained more ground than the loonie. Norway, like Canada, is a major producer of oil, which settled 1.7% higher at $73.62 a barrel. Canada's foreign exchange fundamentals, including economic growth and the coronavirus vaccination rate "are at the top of the G10 pack and CAD performance should reflect that," Anderson said. "Even after today's gains, I still think CAD should rally further over the next few weeks." In a column published by the Financial Post newspaper, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said Canadians can be confident that the cost of living will not rise out of control as the economy reopens from the pandemic. Data on Wednesday showed that Canadian inflation slowed from a decade-high, but more price increases could be coming as businesses reopen and consumers dip into record savings. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 3.3 basis points at 1.203%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Fenton and Paul Simao)
Orlando, FLalbuquerqueexpress.com

Merging Traffic Portfolio Company, Mercury Cash, Announces Its Registration as an Authorized Agent by Lithuania's Central Bank, Enabling Banking Services in the European Union

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Merging Traffic, Inc. ('Merging Traffic'), a portfolio management company delivering 'The Next Generation of Private Equity,' is pleased to announce its portfolio company Mercury Cash has been approved as an authorized agent by Lithuania's Central Bank that allows the Company to create accounts in EUR and GBP in the European Union. Mercury Cash will offer IBAN accounts in euros and pounds sterling for individuals and companies in 27 EU countries in the coming days.
Technologythefastmode.com

Canada's Rogers Deploys DWDM 400G ZR+ from Ribbon

Canada's Rogers Communications has selected Ribbon’s optical networking solution to upgrade its transport network. Rogers is one of the first tier-one North American service providers to leverage DWDM 400G ZR+ technology, which supports multiple 400 Gigabits-per-second (400G) connections for increased capacity across its national footprint. The deployment is powered by...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. banking regulator taps official to oversee climate change risk to banks

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - A leading U.S. bank regulator is creating a new position specifically to monitor climate change risk at the nation’s largest banks. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced Tuesday it had created a Climate Change Risk Officer to lead the agency’s efforts to ensure banks are appropriately managing risk around climate change. The post will be filled by Darrin Benhart, a longtime OCC official who most recently helped supervise Bank of America.
Businessactionforex.com

Canadian Inflation Near Expectations; Focus on Central Bank Differences; USD/CAD

If the BOC continues its tapering journey and the FOMC continues to be dovish, CPI may continue to fall in Canada while it continues to increase in the US. Canadian CPI for June was 3.1% YoY vs 3.2% expected and 3.6% last. In addition, the Core Rate of Inflation was 2.7% vs 2.6% expected and 2.8% last. The fall in the increase came from lower housing and transportation costs. Does this mean the Bank of Canada’s tapering to help lower inflation has been working? At the last BOC meeting, the central bank lowered their bond purchases (tapered) from C$3 billion per week to C$2 billion per week. They also tapered at their April 14th meeting. By reducing the number of bond purchases the BOC is buying per week, the BOC may be succeeding at keeping inflation lower than some of its counterparts, such as the US Federal Reserve. The BOC doesn’t meet again until September 8th.
Economykitco.com

Gold price largely ignores Federal Reserve statement that provides little new information

(Kitco News) - The gold market remains under pressure but is still in sight of $1,800 an ounce as the Federal Reserve sheds little new light on monetary policy. Wednesday, as expected, the U.S. central bank left its interest rates unchanged at its lower bound target range between 0.25% and 0%. At the same time, the central bank said that the U.S. economy had made some progress, but not enough to warrant a shift in the current monetary policy.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Ex-RBNZ’s Spencer: Central bank could take OCR to 2% by Q3 2022

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is likely to kick off its rate hiking cycle from August, then hike again in November and take its official cash rate (OCR) to 2% or more by the third quarter of 2022, MNI reported, citing comments from the former RBNZ Assistant Governor Grant Spencer.
Personal Finance104.1 WIKY

Euro zone households kept tapping banks for credit in June

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone households continued to borrow at a brisk pace from their banks last month, European Central Bank data showed on Tuesday, lured by low interest rates and an economic rebound from the recent-pandemic induced slump. Bank loans to households grew by 4% year on year in...
Personal FinancePosted by
pymnts

Commonwealth National Bank On Tapping Payment Tools To Bring Underbanked And Unbanked Consumers Into The Financial Fold

The portion of Americans who lack relationships with financial institutions (FIs) had been dropping steadily before the pandemic. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said that the rate of unbanked U.S. consumers had fallen from a peak of 8.2 percent in 2011 to 5.4 percent in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available. This figure represents a consistent decline from 2013 totals, yet this means that 7 million Americans were still unbanked.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Citizens Financial Group recognized as ‘best U.S. bank’

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. was recently recognized as the best United States bank by Euromoney, according to a news release. The business and finance magazine in its Awards for Excellence 2021 recognized a number of regional and country banks based on criteria such as financial metrics, strategic execution and performance relative to peers.…
EconomyInvestmentNews

Focus Financial continues expansion into Canada

Wealth management aggregator Focus Financial Partners is set to make its fourth acquisition of a Canadian advisory shop as partner firm Connectus Wealth Advisers adds Toronto-based Gavin Hockey Wealth Specialists. The deal is unique in that it subtly fires a shot across the bow of Toronto-based CI Financial, which has...
Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

PointsBet Adds Former Rogers SVP As CEO For Canada Sports Betting

PointsBet is adding a former Rogers Communications senior vice president to its Canada sports betting operation. Scott Vanderwel will be CEO of PointsBet Canada, the Australian-based company announced Wednesday. Vanderwel will start August 17 and report to PointsBet Global CEO Sam Swanell. “We’re thrilled that Scott has agreed to serve...
Personal Financecitizensjournal.us

Not Smart Financial Regulation

On July 1st, a new regulation for large U.S. banks, the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR), went into effect. This rule is intended to improve financial stability by requiring banks to maintain long-term funding in excess of their short-term obligations. However, given that research cited by bank regulators finds that...
EconomyLife Style Extra

UK Financial Conduct Authority reiterates commitment to regulation

(Alliance News) - The Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday reiterated its commitment to financial conduct regulation, reflecting its business plan for the 2021/2022 period - the first under Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi. The UK regulator plans to strengthen its commitment to ensuring market integrity through initiatives including the implementation of...
MarketsTech Times

How Crypto Banking Changes the World of Financial Services

The popularity of cryptocurrency payments is increasing every month. In the first six months alone, the volume of digital coin transactions in the Visa system exceeded $1 billion. According to the analytical service Statista, 1.1 million transactions are made daily in the world, and bitcoin estimates 250 thousand of mentioned transactions. The most popular platforms for crypto payments are cryptocurrency exchanges and crypto banks, which have already changed the landscape of the established banking system, offering new effective tools for wealth accumulation and payments processing.
BusinessFXStreet.com

August central bank overview

The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. The link for each central bank is included in the title of the bank and the next scheduled meeting is in the title too. Reserve Bank of Australia, Governor Phillip Lowe, 0.10%, meets August 03. Faster than expected...
Environmentpv-magazine.com

Central Bank support makes climate investments more attractive

Japan’s central bank will encourage investment in climate-friendly projects with interest-free loans. These will be disbursed through commercial banks, which in turn will still receive an incentive: Banks will be allowed to park twice the amount disbursed as loans at the central bank without having to pay penalty interest. “In this way, a lot of capital will certainly be mobilized to achieve the climate targets”, says Voigt.
Businessmarketpulse.com

USD/CAD – Markets eye CPI, FOMC meeting

Forget about a quiet and calm Wednesday. The markets will be treated to two key events today. Canada releases consumer inflation for June (12:30 GMT, followed by the FOMC policy meeting (18:00 GMT). Either event could have a significant impact on USD/CAD, which is trading quietly at 1.2577. Will the...

