Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Punk Rock and Paintbrushes

Time Out Global
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCombining the worlds of art, skateboarding and punk rock, Punk Rock and Paintbrushes celebrates the launch of the company's new coffee table book, The Insides Of Artists Written By Outsiders. Taking over Galerie F for the weekend, guests can check out the work of skateboarders Steve Caballero, Christian Hosoi and Jason Adams, as well as Matt Hensley of Flogging Molly—and meet them in-person. The exhibit is free and open to the public (with an RSVP) on Friday night, and a VIP event the following evening will invite guests to an undisclosed location.

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Caballero
Person
Christian Hosoi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk Rock#Art#Skateboarding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Design
Related
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

Listen Up: Punk Rock TreeHouse is up to 'Mischief'

It's hard not to love a little “Mischief,” and that's exactly what the Worcester-area-based duo Punk Rock TreeHouse deliver on their recent album of that name. “Mischief” is, in a lot of ways, a strange retro sort of affair, a sweet little love letter to the rock 'n' roll of the late '60s and '70s, stripped down but rife with energy. It's a little manic, a little old school, and – most importantly – a lot of fun.
dancingastronaut.com

DVBBS dabble in alt-punk on ‘Losing Sleep’

DVBBS sound has evolved significantly since they broke out onto the scene. Now they find themselves teaming up with fellow Canuck Powfu on an alt-punk, emo-inspired new single. “Losing Sleep” is an experimental blend of pop punk style with electronic polish that opens unsuspectingly with a bustling melody and Powfu’s heartfelt lyrics. A lament for a lost lover, “Losing Sleep” bridges the gap between the two genres, with DVBB’s providing the airy bass lines while their Canadian counterpart provides his vocal chops to grab listener’s attention and refuse to let go. Yet another pristine production from the prolific duo, watching these two explore and expand their nearly endless catalog is always an adventure. What sounds are up their sleeve next? You’ll have to stay tuned to find out — an entire album’s worth of new tracks are on the way.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Young Thug Plays a Punk Rock “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” for NPR: Watch

Young Thug has offered up the latest installment of NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series. Joined by a full band, performing front of the gardens of the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles, Thug played a set of new songs: “Die Slow,” “Droppin Jewels,” “Hate the Game,” and “Tick Tock.” For the last song, “Ski,” the band was joined by Travis Barker. Watch it happen below.
PopMatters

Punk Rock’s Descendents Share Their Earliest Music on ‘9th and Walnut’

Descendents‘ 9th and Walnut is one of the stranger projects to come out of the pandemic lockdown. The legendary punk band got their recorded start in the early ’80s, but the group’s founding dates to 1977. Most of their earliest original songs were never recorded, and after the seminal Milo Goes to College was released in 1982, original guitarist Frank Navetta departed. Bassist Tony Lombardo hung around for one more album before he too moved on.
funcheap.com

Magic Lantern in Kerouac Alley: An Evening of Punk Rock Films (SF)

In celebration of the origins of DIY CULTURE in San Francisco, and as a special tribute to the lost-but-legendary MABUHAY GARDENS (just around the corner on Broadway,) we present a program of PUNK ROCK FILMS. In the late 1970s, while punk bands and artists were saying “FUCK YOU!” To prevailing aesthetics and politics, the Mabuhay was the center of the universe for West Coast punk, and many punk filmmakers rose to the occasion to document the scene. Though many punk filmmakers turned to Super 8, VHS, collage and found footage in the tradition of punk ingenuity, tonight’s program focuses on the 16mm films that captured the gritty clubs, bands, and defiant spirit of our beloved San Francisco. Included in the program are Mindy Bagdon’s LOUDER FASTER SHORTER (featuring THE AVENGERS and THE MUTANTS!), Liz Keim’s IN THE RED, alongside films by DANNY PLOTNICK, GRETA SNIDER, RICHARD GAIKOWSKI and many more! PLUS: Book launch for JACK YAGHUBIAN’s recently-released punk-era CONVENIENCE!!
Dallas, TXDallas News

Art duo brings punk-rock attitude to PRP in West Dallas

“Painting has been dead for so long, all that is left are the bones of the stretcher bar skeleton. And a few scraps of barbeque,” reads the announcement for the new two-person show of Mark Flood and Preston Douglas at PRP in West Dallas. With the “death of painting” reference,...
Theater & DanceTime Out Global

STooPS BedStuy Art Crawl

At this free communitarian annual event, founded by dancer-choreographer Kendra J. Ross, stoops and gardens in Bed-Stuy are transformed for four hours into stages for performances and discussions. Attendees move among the makeshift venues, beginning at 398 Hancock Street or down the street at the Hancock T&T Community Garden (322-324 Hancock St). This year's eighth annual edition, hosted by America’s Next Top Model winner Naima Mora, includes dance by Ross and Cheri Stoker, theater performances by Dragonfly, music by Courtnie, spoken word and poetry from Kai Diata Giovanni, visual art from Mut'Sun, and workshops, readings, and conversations from Akika Apothecary and Free Black Women’s Library. A "Kiddie Korner" offers arts-related activities for the young ones, and those who are unable to attend in person can view it this year via Instagram and Zoom.
Buda, TXktswblog.net

Experiencing Pop Punk’s Not Dead Fest 2021

All I have to say is pop punk is definitely not dead. Pop Punk’s Not Dead Fest 2021 #fyp #poppunk #bfs #vanfullofnuns. On Saturday, July 17, I was able to attend Pop Punk’s Not Dead Fest at Buck’s Backyard in Buda, Texas. The fest was presented by Van Full of Nuns from Dallas, Texas with Bowling For Soup.
MusicTime Out Global

Party in the forest at new drum ’n’ bass fest Electric Woodlands this September

Right now, forest bathing is all the rage. But if weeping in the gnarled embrace of a silver birch sounds a bit overly... crunchy for your tastes, then here’s a novel way to appreciate the majesty of nature. New mini-festival Electric Woodlands offers a chance to spend a hectic 11 hours moving to drum ’n’ bass legends including Chase & Status, Hybrid Minds, Dimension, Crucast, Richy Ahmed, Kings of the Rollers, Flava D, John Summit, Bad Boy Chiller Crew.
Posted by
Loudwire

30 Perplexing Rock + Metal Mashups With Other Genres

Mashups, at this point, represent a substantial slice of the new music that emerges each week. Wild to think about, right?. Still, listeners may not consider the creations in the same sphere as new original compositions, even if they are in seemingly equal abundance. Do you ever listen to mashups,...
Punknews.org

Youth Of Today added to Punk Rock Bowling, Gorilla Biscuits out

Punk Rock Bowling is September 24-26 in Las Vegas. Gorilla Biscuits were expected to play the Saturday installment. Howeve,r the band will no longer be appearing, with Youth of Today taking their spot. PRB stated: "Well, today we have some bad news and great news : Due to an irresolvable situation, Gorilla Biscuits has just informed us they will no longer be playing PRB.The good news is, Youth of Today have stepped up and will be performing "Break Down The Walls" and "Can't Close My Eyes" featuring Craig Setari, Ray Cappo, Porcell & Sammy!"
musicfestnews.com

Follow the Monarchs: Post-Punk Post-Rock

They call themselves post-punk post-rock. That’s a good place to begin for the outstanding experimental group Follow the Monarchs from Dunedin, Florida. The only constant at a FTM show is that you never know what’s coming next. Follow the Monarchs are: Alex Serious, keyboards, vocals; Joe King, guitar; Michael Lyn...
bigtakeover.com

Prince Of Lilies: Grunge, punk, and garage rock rule!

Sounding like they could have come out of Seattle in the ’90s on Sub Pop, grunge band Prince Of Lilies recorded their forthcoming debut album Vent with Nirvana-noise guru Steve Albini at his Electrical Audio studio in Chicago, Illinois in just two days and all on analog tape. Being described...
Los Angeles, CAL.A. Weekly

Must-See: Artist Kat Alyst Debuts First Solo Art Show

Kat Alyst (she/her) is not your typical emerging artist. With striking and haunting imagery, this artist brings the abstract into living art. Foreboding meets fasciation through her lens, creating a glimpse into the unknown and yet nostalgia never yet experienced. Every frame is paired with a range of color use that’s easy on the eyes, and each layer of meaning meld these painting-esque photos together. It’s here that they have a new point of being beyond what using a camera for applied mediums can be.
MusicAlternative Press

11 singers who helped define the vocal style of punk rock in the ‘90s

The ‘90s: the decade punk went mainstream. First, SoundScan made radio safe for Nirvana and the grunge-ified hordes. Then Green Day and other pop-punk acts moved in and squatted at the top of the Billboard charts. True, it seemed to be finished two years later, only to be reinvigorated at the turn of the century. Pop music is a fickle lover, constantly requiring novelty. And it apparently needed wimpy boy bands, teen pop divas and jocks playing downtuned rap-metal fusions more than it needed loud, high-energy guitar crunch with an attitude. At least for a moment.
Time Out Global

Just £27 for tickets to the hugely inventive ‘Playing Maggie’

Want to ask Maggie Thatcher some questions? Here’s your chance (kinda) A show with audience participation sending it in all kinds of directions. An award-winning show received to considerable critical acclaim. Where and when?. Friday July 30, doors 6pm, show 7.30pm, 53 Mount Ephraim Lane, SW16 1JE. Time Out says.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....

Comments / 0

Community Policy