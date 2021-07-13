Punk Rock and Paintbrushes

DVBBS sound has evolved significantly since they broke out onto the scene. Now they find themselves teaming up with fellow Canuck Powfu on an alt-punk, emo-inspired new single. “Losing Sleep” is an experimental blend of pop punk style with electronic polish that opens unsuspectingly with a bustling melody and Powfu’s heartfelt lyrics. A lament for a lost lover, “Losing Sleep” bridges the gap between the two genres, with DVBB’s providing the airy bass lines while their Canadian counterpart provides his vocal chops to grab listener’s attention and refuse to let go. Yet another pristine production from the prolific duo, watching these two explore and expand their nearly endless catalog is always an adventure. What sounds are up their sleeve next? You’ll have to stay tuned to find out — an entire album’s worth of new tracks are on the way.