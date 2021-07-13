Punk Rock and Paintbrushes
Combining the worlds of art, skateboarding and punk rock, Punk Rock and Paintbrushes celebrates the launch of the company's new coffee table book, The Insides Of Artists Written By Outsiders. Taking over Galerie F for the weekend, guests can check out the work of skateboarders Steve Caballero, Christian Hosoi and Jason Adams, as well as Matt Hensley of Flogging Molly—and meet them in-person. The exhibit is free and open to the public (with an RSVP) on Friday night, and a VIP event the following evening will invite guests to an undisclosed location.www.timeout.com
