Vols set program record for most players taken in first 10 rounds of MLB draft

By Troy Provost-Heron troy.provost-heron@thedailytimes.com
Daily Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first day of the 2021 MLB Draft came and went without a single Tennessee player being selected, but that did not stop the program from making history on the second day. Five Vols were taken in rounds two through 10 on Monday, marking a program record for most players taken in the first 10 rounds of the draft, surpassing the previous high of four which occurred in 2001, 2005 and 2019.

