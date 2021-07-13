Cancel
Environment

Japan Finance Minister says govt in close touch with BOJ on climate change response

Reuters
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government is communicating closely with the Bank of Japan on responses to issues ranging from climate change to the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.

"It is said that the BOJ, the finance ministry and the government should take appropriate steps on not only climate change but also the coronavirus, and we are in close contact with each other," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Aso declined to comment on planned deliberations at the BOJ's July 15-16 policy review, when asked about the central bank's response to climate change.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Climate Change#Govt#The Bank Of Japan
