Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Bank of Canada taps financial regulator to be senior deputy governor

By Reuters
kitco.com
 18 days ago

OTTAWA, July 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Monday named a specialist in financial regulation as its new senior deputy governor, filling the No. 2 policymaker spot left empty by the departure of Carolyn Wilkins from the position last December. Carolyn Rogers, currently the secretary general of the...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Chrystia Freeland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taps#Financial Regulator#Reuters#The Bank Of Canada#Canadians#Governing Council#Cibc Capital Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
Related
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Payments Council of India Welcomes RBI’s Move to Permit Approved Non Bank Payment Providers to Participate in Centralized Payment Systems

Vishwas Patel, Chairman, Payments Council of India and Director, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, stated:. “We truly appreciate the central bank’s efforts in promoting the use of digital payments and welcome the access of RTGS and NEFT to the Prepaid Payment Instrument Issuers, Card Networks; and White Label ATM Operators. The industry will work towards implementation of the notification. This move definitely indicates a bright way forward for digital payments instruments in the country.”
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$197.00

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFC. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on Intact Financial in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.64.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-week high, boosted by 'non-hawkish' Fed

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.7% against the greenback * Loonie touches strongest level since July 14 at 1.2432 * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.7% higher * Canadian 10-year yield rises 3.3 basis points By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a two-week high against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve remained patient about reducing stimulus and the Bank of Canada reassured Canadians it would keep inflation under control. The loonie was trading 0.7% higher at 1.2438 to the greenback, or 80.40 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest intraday level since July 14 at 1.2432. The U.S. dollar has fallen sharply over the last 24 hours "in the wake of a non-hawkish Fed and moves by China to shore up market confidence," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "Commodity currencies have fared particularly well." On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank said the job market still had "some ground to cover" before it would be time to ease monetary stimulus. Among Group of Ten currencies, only the Norwegian crown and the New Zealand dollar gained more ground than the loonie. Norway, like Canada, is a major producer of oil, which settled 1.7% higher at $73.62 a barrel. Canada's foreign exchange fundamentals, including economic growth and the coronavirus vaccination rate "are at the top of the G10 pack and CAD performance should reflect that," Anderson said. "Even after today's gains, I still think CAD should rally further over the next few weeks." In a column published by the Financial Post newspaper, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said Canadians can be confident that the cost of living will not rise out of control as the economy reopens from the pandemic. Data on Wednesday showed that Canadian inflation slowed from a decade-high, but more price increases could be coming as businesses reopen and consumers dip into record savings. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 3.3 basis points at 1.203%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Fenton and Paul Simao)
EconomyCoinDesk

Ireland’s Central Bank Governor Says Digital Euro Is ‘Very Likely’

Introducing a digital euro would represent a "fundamental shift" in the eurozone's financial architecture, Governor Gabriel Makhlouf noted. The head of Ireland’s central bank, who has likened the purchase of cryptocurrencies to collecting stamps, foresees a digital euro. Central Bank of Ireland Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said that although the eurozone...
BusinessFXStreet.com

August central bank overview

The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. The link for each central bank is included in the title of the bank and the next scheduled meeting is in the title too. Reserve Bank of Australia, Governor Phillip Lowe, 0.10%, meets August 03. Faster than expected...
Currenciesfinextra.com

Stablecoins are not that stable: what regulatory approach?

Stablecoins are one of the newest hot spots on the crypto market. They have the potential to enhance the efficiency of the provision of financial services including payments, and to promote financial inclusion. They might offer a new way to transact and retain value, starting to redefine modern finance. We all have seen their incredible growth in 2020 and 2021 under the DeFi market influence as I described in my former blog. Stablecoins however bear a number of risks that could harm. They are not that stable as is suggested. And think of the systemic risks when stable coins are being used all over the world. Disruptions in the value of a stablecoin could not only have damaging impact on the broader crypto market, but also on the real financial world, unless regulators step in. Main question is: what kind of regulatory oversight would work best without harming innovation?
Businesscityindex.co.uk

Canadian Inflation near expectations; Focus on Central Bank differences; USD/CAD

Canadian CPI for June was 3.1% YoY vs 3.2% expected and 3.6% last. In addition, the Core Rate of Inflation was 2.7% vs 2.6% expected and 2.8% last. The fall in the increase came from lower housing and transportation costs. Does this mean the Bank of Canada’s tapering to help lower inflation has been working? At the last BOC meeting, the central bank lowered their bond purchases (tapered) from C$3 billion per week to C$2 billion per week. They also tapered at their April 14th meeting. By reducing the number of bond purchases the BOC is buying per week, the BOC may be succeeding at keeping inflation lower than some of its counterparts, such as the US Federal Reserve. The BOC doesn’t meet again until September 8th.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as Fed readies new money market facilities

(Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback * Canada's annual inflation rate in June dips to 3.1% * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher * Canadian bond yields rise across much of the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Wednesday strengthened against its U.S. counterpart and most other G10 currencies as the Federal Reserve announced new facilities that could support global financial conditions, while national data showed annual inflation easing in June. The U.S. economic recovery remains on track despite a rise in coronavirus infections, the Fed said in a policy statement that flagged ongoing talks around the eventual withdrawal of monetary policy support. In addition, the Fed announced it will establish separate domestic and international standing repo facilities to backstop money markets during times of stress. "This is fundamentally supportive of global financial conditions and helps to reduce tail risks for Canadian dollar bulls," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments. Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so its economy is sensitive to global economic growth. Oil rose after data showed U.S. crude inventories fell more sharply than analysts had forecast. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1% higher at $72.39 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2532 to the greenback, or 79.80 U.S. cents. Among G10 currencies, only the Norwegian crown fared better. Canada's inflation rate slowed more than expected to 3.1% year-over-year in June from a decade-high in May, but some analysts said it might be only a brief reprieve. The Bank of Canada's pledge to let the economy run hot could be tested by inflation, with more price increases expected as businesses shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen and consumers dip into record savings. Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of the curve, with the 5-year up 2.6 basis points at 0.802%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Climbs As Fed Decision In Focus

The U.S. dollar was higher against its most major trading partners in the European session on Wednesday, as investors focus on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision for further clues on the timing of tapering the bond buying program and economic growth outlook. The Fed will conclude its two-day meeting...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. banking regulator taps official to oversee climate change risk to banks

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - A leading U.S. bank regulator is creating a new position specifically to monitor climate change risk at the nation’s largest banks. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced Tuesday it had created a Climate Change Risk Officer to lead the agency’s efforts to ensure banks are appropriately managing risk around climate change. The post will be filled by Darrin Benhart, a longtime OCC official who most recently helped supervise Bank of America.
Americasindustryglobalnews24.com

Mary Simon appointed as new Governor General of Canada

Mary Simon was born in Kangiqsualuuaq, Nunavik on 21 August 1947. She has worked as an advocate and has been fighting for human rights, has earlier worked as a broadcaster, a civil servant and a diplomat. She will serve as Canada’s 30th Governor General and will be replacing former astronaut...
Personal FinanceWNCY

Euro zone households kept tapping banks for credit in June

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone households continued to borrow at a brisk pace from their banks last month, European Central Bank data showed on Tuesday, lured by low interest rates and an economic rebound from the recent-pandemic induced slump. Bank loans to households grew by 4% year on year in...
Personal FinancePosted by
pymnts

Commonwealth National Bank On Tapping Payment Tools To Bring Underbanked And Unbanked Consumers Into The Financial Fold

The portion of Americans who lack relationships with financial institutions (FIs) had been dropping steadily before the pandemic. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said that the rate of unbanked U.S. consumers had fallen from a peak of 8.2 percent in 2011 to 5.4 percent in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available. This figure represents a consistent decline from 2013 totals, yet this means that 7 million Americans were still unbanked.
EconomyInvestmentNews

Focus Financial continues expansion into Canada

Wealth management aggregator Focus Financial Partners is set to make its fourth acquisition of a Canadian advisory shop as partner firm Connectus Wealth Advisers adds Toronto-based Gavin Hockey Wealth Specialists. The deal is unique in that it subtly fires a shot across the bow of Toronto-based CI Financial, which has...
BusinessBBC

Inflation spike temporary, says BoE deputy governor

The Bank of England should not relax its efforts to boost the UK's economy despite the forecast of higher inflation this year, deputy governor Ben Broadbent has said. The pick up in the rate of inflation, which the Bank expects to hit more than 3%, is mainly due to temporary rises in goods prices, he said.
Business95.5 FM WIFC

Russian central bank governor speaks at press conference

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina spoke at an online press conference after the central bank raised its key rate to 6.50% on Friday. “The decision is based on a significant review of macroeconomic forecasts… The notable policy step we have taken is needed in order to bring inflation in line with the target.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy