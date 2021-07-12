Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Virgin Galactic files for $500 mln stock sale, shares tumble

July 12 (Reuters) - Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE.N) on Monday filed to sell up to $500 million in common stock, a day after the company completed its first fully crewed test flight into space with billionaire founder Richard Branson on board. Shares in Virgin Galactic reversed premarket gains of...

Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
Richard Branson
Aerospace & Defense
US watchdog upholds SpaceX's Moon lander contract

NASA did not violate regulations when it decided to give SpaceX the sole contract to build a Moon lander, a watchdog said Friday, in a ruling that denied challenges by competitors Blue Origin and Dynetics. The human landing system (HLS) contract, worth $2.9 billion, was given to Elon Musk's company in April, but was protested by the other bidders, who argued NASA was required to make multiple awards and that the evaluation process was unfair. The Government Accountability Office said NASA's initial announcement "reserved the right to make multiple awards, a single award, or no award at all," adding that the space agency had acted in accordance with the level of funding it had. The finding is a blow in particular to Blue Origin, which was seen as the second strongest bid.
Over Easy: Billions and billions

Our billionaires are getting restless. After accumulating wealth beyond our wildest dreams, though not theirs, they are looking for new diversions. As you may have heard, super-tycoons Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson seek to go boldly where no billionaires have gone before: space, the final profit frontier. So far they have reached only near-space, technically, but the view from some 60 miles up is priceless.
Jeff Bezos loses bid to block Nasa SpaceX deal

Jeff Bezos lost his bid to block a $2.9 billion NASA award to Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. for a landing system to return astronauts to the moon. The billionaire’s space company, Blue Origin, lodged a 50-page protest of the decision with federal auditors at the Government Accountability Office (GAO). The company argued that NASA misjudged Blue Origin’s proposal in the three-way competition to build the new Moon lander, which also involved a bid from the Alabama-based defence firm Dynetics.
Online brokerage Robinhood open at offer price in Nasdaq debut

July 29 (Reuters) - Shares of online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc, which was at the center of a retail-trading frenzy that gripped Wall Street this year, opened at their offer price of $38 in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday. Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur.
Billionaire space race expands industry, ‘democratizes’ space

A new push for space tourism is expanding as some billionaires start a new space race with their recent flights. Opportunities for students entering the space industry are increasing while the potential for a democratization of space seems near. The three billionaires turned space company owners in the spotlight are...
German startup wants to compete with Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk

The world has been mesmerized by the exploits of American billionaires who have made space travel almost as accessible as a long-haul flight between Dunkirk and Singapore. Richard Branson with Virgin Galactic got the ball rolling, immediately followed by Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin’s ‘New Shepard’ capsule. It is announced that Elon Musk, even if he is not ready with Space X yet, will want to negotiate a ballad in space with the Virgin Galactic capsule. All the “new” American pioneers, with whom the Porsche dynasty, the European head of the automobile industry, intends to compete.
For Jeff Bezos, that’s not true.

Yesterday, Sunday, July 11, 2021, was marked by the return of British billionaire Richard Branson’s space travel. The latter had successfully completed a trip aboard the VSS Unity spacecraft, designed by his company Virgin Galactic. Its main function was to test and evaluate the travel experience to which future customers will be entitled.
The Porsche dynasty is taking on Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in space

Porsche SE, the family holding company that controls Volkswagen Group, is the latest big investor to bet on space's crucial role in developing future technologies. The company, controlled by the related Porsche and Piëch families that turned Volkswagen into a global powerhouse, on Wednesday unveiled an investment into Germany's Isar Aerospace, a space startup attempting to rival Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX with rocket production and satellite launch services.
Another Billionaire Enters The Space Race

Branson, Bezos, Elon, and… Porsche? A new billionaire family is entering the space race. The Porsche family – owners of Volkswagen – are investing money in Isar Aerospace, a German space company that hopes to compete with Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin. The company will start out by launching...
Virgin Galactic Has Laid the Foundation for a Bright Future

The space tourism industry is seeing strong movement with billionaires taking flights one after the other. After completing a historic flight on July 11, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) beat rivals SpaceX and Blue Origin. The company is already one step ahead in the race and close to commercial operations. However, you wouldn’t know it from the price of SPCE stock. The stock has been down since the successful test flight and has not gained much momentum over the last week.
7 Stocks to Buy as Bezos and Branson Kick Off a Space Boom

Recent news may be renewing enthusiasm for space stocks. But don’t think that the spaceship has sailed, so to speak. This month, we’ve seen successful launches from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE). Yet the “billionaire space race” is still only in its early stages.
LOL, 7-Eleven Is Sending A Slurpee To Space.

The Dallas-Sprung Convenience Store Chain Is Sending A Slurpee To Space, Really Putting The Billionaire Space Race Into Perspective. Billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson have been falling all over themselves to get to the final frontier lately — but just how impressive a feat is going to space, really?

