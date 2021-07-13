Have you seen this gold medal? James DeGale would like it back.

After a one-year postponement, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will finally be played. While the games will be without fans, there is still an immense level of excitement across the sporting world as nations come together for the first Olympic Summer Games in five years. This year, baseball is returning for the first time since 2008 when South Korea took the gold medal, with Cuba taking silver, and USA the bronze medal. Due to the ongoing MLB season, major leaguers will unfortunately be unable to take part in the Olympic Games, while both the Japanese and Korean leagues have Olympic breaks built into their scheduling in order to send their best players to the games. Let’s go over the pick to win the 2020 Gold Medal.