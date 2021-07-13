Have you seen this gold medal? James DeGale would like it back.
If you’re like my parents, the most valuable keepsakes and achievements your kid left behind at home include mediocre report cards and poorly shaped Mother’s Day pottery. But, if you’re the parents of former super middleweight champ James DeGale? Your son has much more impressive mementos. And unfortunately, as we learned from DeGale’s Instagram account, the boxer and his family are reaching out for help recovering some precious items stolen from his parents’ home yesterday.www.badlefthook.com
