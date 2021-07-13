Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Have you seen this gold medal? James DeGale would like it back.

By John N. Hansen
Bad Left Hook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re like my parents, the most valuable keepsakes and achievements your kid left behind at home include mediocre report cards and poorly shaped Mother’s Day pottery. But, if you’re the parents of former super middleweight champ James DeGale? Your son has much more impressive mementos. And unfortunately, as we learned from DeGale’s Instagram account, the boxer and his family are reaching out for help recovering some precious items stolen from his parents’ home yesterday.

www.badlefthook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medal#Bronze Medal#Boxing#Combat#British#The Olympic Committee
Related
Bad Left Hook

Cody Crowley vs Gabriel Maestre, Eimantas Stanionis vs Luis Collazo, and return of Devon Alexander set for Aug. 7 on Fox

Mike Coppinger of ESPN reports that Cody Crowley will take on little-known Gabriel Maestre in the main event of an August 7 PBC on Fox card. The co-main features a much more compelling fight between rising contender Eimantas Stanionis and hard-nosed veteran Luis Collazo. Kicking off the event is the return of former super-lightweight and welterweight champion, Devon Alexander, as he takes on Lucas Santamaria.
sportswar.com

I would take the field. Not expecting a US gold medal

Olympic Men’s Odds. Lines moved a lot after Caffaro selection. -- rushdacote 07/17/2021 3:57PM. Id like to bet with those odds for Australia, after seeing their 2d string -- UV Won 07/17/2021 7:57PM. I would take the field. Not expecting a US gold medal ** -- Pezhoo 07/17/2021 5:44PM. They...
MLBGazette

Betting: Japan likely to win gold medal in baseball

After a one-year postponement, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will finally be played. While the games will be without fans, there is still an immense level of excitement across the sporting world as nations come together for the first Olympic Summer Games in five years. This year, baseball is returning for the first time since 2008 when South Korea took the gold medal, with Cuba taking silver, and USA the bronze medal. Due to the ongoing MLB season, major leaguers will unfortunately be unable to take part in the Olympic Games, while both the Japanese and Korean leagues have Olympic breaks built into their scheduling in order to send their best players to the games. Let’s go over the pick to win the 2020 Gold Medal.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Emilio Jaime ‘Emil’ reveals that he would have liked to be a footballer

Emil said that he decided to move to Colombia to start from scratch because he felt that his career in Peru had stalled. “Now my home is in Colombia, in Medellín and my parents have always supported me”. He assured that being in the world of music is not easy...
Bad Left Hook

Jean Pascal continues to deny knowingly taking performance enhancing drugs

Jean Pascal is seemingly hard-pressed to come up an explanation for terribly flunking a VADA test in May that forced a cancellation of his rematch with Badou Jack, and has now released an open letter to the public indicating his embarrassment over the issue. In Pascal’s letter, which was transcribed...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Star Boxing: Carlos Takam Robbed Of Continued Action By Abrupt Stoppage!

THRILLING HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHT BUT FANS AND CARLOS TAKAM, AHEAD ON POINTS, ROBBED OF CONTINUED ACTION BY ABRUPT STOPPAGE – TAKAM LEFT ASKING “WHY” AFTER PREMATURE STOPPAGE ENDED AN ACTION-PACKED HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHT AT SSE ARENA IN WEMBLEY. Star Boxing press release : In what were a spectacular 5 rounds, CARLOS TAKAM...
Bad Left Hook

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 rescheduled for October 9th

Top Rank and PBC announced Thursday that the heavyweight trilogy between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is rescheduled for October 9th, after a reported Covid-19 outbreak in Fury’s camp forced the cancellation of their July 24th date. The site, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will remain the same. Earlier...
90min.com

The best male footballers to have won an Olympic gold medal

Football made its debut at the Olympics in 1900 and has featured in virtually every edition of the Games ever since, ditched only briefly in 1932 when it was hosted in Los Angeles. For decades, the Olympics was exclusively for amateur competitors and football was no exception. Great Britain were...
Combat SportsTMZ.com

Logan Paul Calls For Floyd Mayweather Rematch, Promises Knockout

Logan Paul wants a rematch with Floyd Mayweather ... and the YouTuber turned boxer says he's sure Money's gettin' his ass knocked out this time around. TMZ Sports talked to Logan at a media event for his bro Jake's upcoming boxing match with former UFC champ Tyron Woodley ... and when we asked Logan if his bro would ever fight Floyd, LP said it's him who wants the fight.
Post-Bulletin

Rochester native Mattek-Sands back in Olympics, seeking second gold medal

Five years ago, Bethanie Mattek-Sands made her mark in her first appearance at the Olympics both with her play on the tennis court and her fashion sense. The Rochester native won a gold medal to match with her red, white and blue, stars-and-stripes socks as she and on-court partner Jack Sock won the mixed doubles bracket at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the summer of 2016.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Takam camp wants rematch with Joyce

Ahead on all three judges’ scorecards at the time, heavyweight Carlos Takam is outraged at what he believes was a premature stoppage by referee Steve Gray in Saturday’s clash with Joe Joyce. Takam stated, “Joe Joyce was punching at me yes, but I see that he was getting really tired,...
Boxing Insider

Carlos Takam Outboxes Joe Joyce Early But Gets Stopped In The Sixth

Joe Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs) may have walked into his showdown against Carlos Takam as the prohibited favorite but he found his opponent much more difficult to deal with. Coming off the heels of the biggest win of his career against Daniel Dubois, Joe Joyce kept his undefeated record intact and his world title hopes alive. Both he and Takam (39-6-1, 28 KOs) met in the center of the ring at Wembley Arena and threw bombs from the opening bell.
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Zverev's Olympic ambitions: a gold medal would be nice

Tokyo — German tennis ace Alexander Zverev has confirmed he is chasing medals at the Tokyo Games and believes his team can return home with an impressive Olympic haul. It will "hopefully not be just one" medal for the German men in the Japanese capital, world number five Zverev told dpa after training on Friday. "But a gold medal would also be nice."
worldboxingnews.net

Carlos Takam promoter rages at Joe Joyce stoppage with fighter ahead

Carlos Takam representatives at Star Boxing released a statement airing their and the heavyweight’s disgust at the Joe Joyce fight being stopped. In a WBN obtained fumigation, they said: “In what was a spectacular five rounds, CARLOS TAKAM traveled to the UK, the home of his opponent and undefeated heavyweight JOE JOYCE, as a 7-1 underdog and took the fight right to the man known as “The Juggernaut” for the WBO International, WBC Silver, and Commonwealth Heavyweight Championships.

Comments / 0

Community Policy