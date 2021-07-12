Scholarships available for 2022-2023 students attending college
Applications for scholarships administered by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation and its affiliates are now being accepted, with the application period closing Aug. 27. The Wabash Valley Community Foundation serving Vigo County, along with its Clay County and Sullivan County affiliates, use an online process for submitting applications. The links to the online applications and accompanying forms may be accessed via the Community Foundation's website at wvcf.org/apply-online.www.tribstar.com
