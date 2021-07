Now that we all have seen and reacted to the Cleveland Indians new name, is it too late to just call our baseball team “Cleveland”? Why not? How often has it been said that “Cleveland beats Detroit” or “Cleveland wins again!” when referring to the Indians? There would be no need for management to invest in redesigning team merchandise with a new logo that many folks seem less than excited about, and would likely not purchase, anyway. Existing items labeled “Cleveland” or that contain the “Block C” would remain with or without a replacement moniker for the Indians.