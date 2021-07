(Kitco News) - The gold market remains under pressure but is still in sight of $1,800 an ounce as the Federal Reserve sheds little new light on monetary policy. Wednesday, as expected, the U.S. central bank left its interest rates unchanged at its lower bound target range between 0.25% and 0%. At the same time, the central bank said that the U.S. economy had made some progress, but not enough to warrant a shift in the current monetary policy.