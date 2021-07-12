Dollar edges higher amid pandemic concerns, U.S. inflation in focus

Despite a fresh downside breakout extension in the Dollar Index, the gold market is starting out under modest pressure today. We suspect it is partially the result of an overdone condition from yesterday's rally. There appears to be a risk-off vibe in place this morning, with nearly all commodity markets under pressure, and that suggests the bear camp has a slight edge to start. Perhaps gold and silver are off balance the latest US daily infection count rose above 86,000 and because a fresh memo from the CDC indicated the Delta variant was not only much more contagious than the initial virus but was causing more severe illness. Gold discounted some very hot European inflation data overnight, and that suggests the bull camp might be tired.