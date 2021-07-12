Cancel
Dollar edges higher amid pandemic concerns, U.S. inflation in focus

By Reuters
kitco.com
 18 days ago

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher across the board on Monday as concerns about the pandemic encouraged investors to seek a safe haven, and as they awaited more clues about the global economic recovery. With markets hyper-sensitive to any talk of early tapering, U.S. inflation data...

www.kitco.com

Related
Currencieskdow.biz

Dollar higher

The U.S. dollar is higher against other North American currencies in New York trading. It's worth 1.25 Canadian dollars, up from late Thursday. And the dollar is trading at 19.91 Mexican pesos, up from late Thursday.
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. consumer sentiment declines in July as inflation remains concern

(Reuters) -U.S. consumer sentiment fell to a five-month low in July amid lingering concerns about inflation, a survey released on Friday showed. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index fell to a final reading of 81.2, the lowest level since February, from June's final level of 85.5. The final reading for July, however, was above the July preliminary reading of 80.8 and above the median forecast of 80.8 among economists polled by Reuters.
Businesskitco.com

A temporary pause in bearish control.

Despite a fresh downside breakout extension in the Dollar Index, the gold market is starting out under modest pressure today. We suspect it is partially the result of an overdone condition from yesterday's rally. There appears to be a risk-off vibe in place this morning, with nearly all commodity markets under pressure, and that suggests the bear camp has a slight edge to start. Perhaps gold and silver are off balance the latest US daily infection count rose above 86,000 and because a fresh memo from the CDC indicated the Delta variant was not only much more contagious than the initial virus but was causing more severe illness. Gold discounted some very hot European inflation data overnight, and that suggests the bull camp might be tired.
BusinessLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar edges higher but still set for biggest weekly loss since May

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on. Friday, as upbeat economic data helped reverse some of the. losses from earlier this week when dovish remarks by the U.S. Federal Reserve scuttled a month-long rally in the U.S. currency. The dollar index, which measures the greenback. against...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar uptick stalls gold's Fed-inspired rally

July 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged off a two-week high on Friday, with a firmer dollar stalling the precious metal's rally after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured investors the central bank would remain accommodative for the time being. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,824.43 per ounce by...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold, US Dollar Index: Did Powell spoil the party?

The party was just gathering steam, and then… Powell entered, the ultimate spoilsport, making the Fed dovish again. How long till he gets kicked off?. With Jerome Powell, Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED), struggling to adequately define “transitory” during his press conference on Jul. 28, the market narrative has shifted from ‘hawkish FED’ to ‘dovish FED.’ And with the U.S. dollar bearing the brunt of investors’ wrath, the ‘all-clear’ sign flashed in front of the PMs. However, with post-FED rallies mainstays in the PMs’ historical record, the recent euphoria is much more semblance than substance. Thus, while Powell’s persistent patience elicits fears of financial repression, today’s economic environment lacks many of the qualities that made the gambit viable in the past.
BusinessDailyFx

Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Falls On Dovish Fed and U.S. GDP Data Miss

The Federal Reserve left its monetary policy unchanged and indicated that the institution is still a ways away from considering withdrawing accommodation. The central bank dovish tone weighed on the U.S. dollar and boosted emerging market currencies such as the Mexican peso. The dollar’s negative bias was exacerbated on Thursday...
Businesskitco.com

Inflation climbs higher, but gold closes sharply lower

The inflationary rate according to the PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index), the preferred inflationary index that the Federal Reserve uses rose sharply to a 13 year high in June. However, it came in under analyst expectations and forecasts, which was one factor that took gold prices lower on the last trading day of July 2021.
BusinessPosted by
Kiplinger

Long-Term Rates Will Edge Higher

When the Federal Reserve signaled in June that it expects to raise short-term interest rates by the end of 2023—sooner than an earlier forecast—the response was immediate and fierce. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped more than 800 points, and the price of the 10-year Treasury note also dropped, increasing the yield to nearly 1.6%. Rates on 30-year mortgages rose above 3% for the first time since April.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Gain on Dovish Fed Ahead of US Q2 GDP Reading

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange pushed higher in early trade Thursday, supported by a weakening U.S. dollar and rallying equities as investors are emboldened by the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on fiscal stimulus and accelerated economic growth in the second quarter, with expectations for lingering effects of accommodative monetary policy combined with strong consumer demand to continue to fuel growth.
Trafficoilandgas360.com

Oil edges higher on tighter U.S. supplies, Brent tops $75 a barrel

SINGAPORE – Oil prices rose on Thursday as crude stockpiles in the United States, the world’s top oil consumer, fell to their lowest since January 2020, with Brent crude oil prices pushing back past $75 a barrel. Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 gained 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.10 a...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Financial World

US Dollar falls as Fed keeps rate unchanged, says recovery intact despite delta surge

Following conclusion of a two-day policy meet, the US Federal Reserve said in a statement late on Wednesday that the world's No 1 economy's recovery from the pandemic’s fiscal fallouts stayed well en-route despite an uptick in delta variants across the country, while the US Central Bank had also signalled a plausible tapering of fiscal supports for the economy, eventually sending the US Dollar Index (DXY) down as much as 0.41 per cent to 91.84 on Thursday's late-afternoon US trading.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Pound highest in over a month as dollar dips on dovish Fed

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound hit its highest in over a month against the dollar on Thursday, extending gains driven by a fall in coronavirus cases in Britain and as a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on the greenback. The British currency has gained for five consecutive sessions, and on...

