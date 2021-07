NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Memo to Big Apple drivers: There’s now a new and easy way to find parking, and while doing so, you can also help a local nonprofit. The teenager behind it spoke exclusively to CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis how he’s making it happen. Searching for street parking in New York City can be both challenging and time consuming. Max Rome can’t even drive and he can’t stand it. “I live on the Upper West Side, and it takes my family 45 minutes to park every day and it’s a nightmare,” Rome said. He said that has especially been the case since the...