Falling oil firms duel firmer defensives to keep Canada stocks steady

By Reuters
kitco.com
 18 days ago

July 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was flat on Monday, as losses in oil firms on weaker crude prices were countered by gains in technology shares and some defensive sectors. * At 09:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.32 points,...

StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as commodity-linked stocks weigh

July 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Friday, weighed by weakness in energy and mining stocks, while official data showed the nation’s economy most likely expanded in June. * At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 78.19 points,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Canada's Imperial Oil posts 7% fall in quarterly profit

July 30 (Reuters) - Canada's Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) reported a 7% fall in second-quarter profit on Friday, impacted by planned turnaround activity and weaker realized margins in its downstreamrefining business. However, the company continued to post strong output from its largest asset, the Kearl oil sands mine in northern...
Businesskitco.com

A temporary pause in bearish control.

Despite a fresh downside breakout extension in the Dollar Index, the gold market is starting out under modest pressure today. We suspect it is partially the result of an overdone condition from yesterday's rally. There appears to be a risk-off vibe in place this morning, with nearly all commodity markets under pressure, and that suggests the bear camp has a slight edge to start. Perhaps gold and silver are off balance the latest US daily infection count rose above 86,000 and because a fresh memo from the CDC indicated the Delta variant was not only much more contagious than the initial virus but was causing more severe illness. Gold discounted some very hot European inflation data overnight, and that suggests the bull camp might be tired.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar set for weekly gain as economy rebounds

* Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie is on track to gain 1% * Flash estimate shows Canada's economy expanding 0.7% in June * Canadian bond yields were mixed across the curve TORONTO, July 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged up against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, with the currency holding onto this week's gains as a preliminary estimate showed Canada's economy rebounding in June. The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2431 to the greenback, or 80.44 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2427 to 1.2472. It was on track to advance for the second straight week, with a gain of 1%, as dovish remarks by the U.S. Federal Reserve took the steam out of a month-long rally for the U.S. dollar. For the month, the loonie was down 0.3%. The Canadian economy most likely expanded by 0.7% in June as businesses reopened after shutdowns imposed to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, Statistics Canada said. The economy shrank by 0.3% in May, matching a forecast by analysts. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was also on track to post a weekly gain, with demand growing faster than supply and vaccinations expected to alleviate the impact of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections across the globe. U.S. crude prices were up 0.1% at $73.7 a barrel. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve, with the 10-year up half a basis point at 1.211%. The Canadian bond market is due to close early ahead of the Civic Holiday on Monday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Businesskitco.com

Dollar uptick stalls gold's Fed-inspired rally

July 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged off a two-week high on Friday, with a firmer dollar stalling the precious metal's rally after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured investors the central bank would remain accommodative for the time being. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,824.43 per ounce by...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares weekly gain as greenback selling eases

(Adds strategist quotes and details on activity; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie gains 0.6% * Flash estimate shows Canada's economy expanding 0.7% in June * Canadian bond yields were mixed across the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday but held on to much of this week's gains as oil prices rose and a preliminary estimate showed Canada's economy rebounding in June. The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2484 to the greenback, or 80.10 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2423 to 1.2492. For the week, it was up 0.6% after also gaining in the previous week. It was down 0.7% in July. The U.S. dollar rose as upbeat economic data helped reverse some of the losses from earlier this week when dovish remarks by the Federal Reserve scuttled a month-long rally in the U.S. currency. "You had pretty substantial dollar selling over the course of the week," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. "I think the thought is, there's still risk of a hawkish FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee)," Nelson added. "The market doesn't want to get too short (of) dollars here." The Canadian economy most likely expanded by 0.7% in June as businesses reopened after shutdowns imposed to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, Statistics Canada said. The economy shrank by 0.3% in May, matching a forecast by analysts. Canada's employment report for July is due next Friday which could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.5% higher at $73.95 a barrel, with demand growing faster than supply and vaccinations expected to alleviate the impact of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections across the globe. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve, with the market closing early ahead of the Civic Holiday on Monday. The 10-year yields was little changed at 1.203%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Sandra Maler)
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver see modest price corrections after good gains Thurs

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. dealings Friday, on normal corrective pullbacks from solid gains posted Thursday. Both metals’ bulls have had a good trading week. August gold futures were last down $3.30 at $1,827.90 and September Comex silver was last down...
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.39%

Investing.com – Canada equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Healthcare , Energy and Financials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite lost 0.39%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:...
Businesskitco.com

Gold/Silver: Dollar direction and a small-cap hedge

As we pivot into August and phase transition from the booming reflationary recovery to stagflation, we at Blue Line Futures will shift our focus targeting more tactical plays before heading into Jackson Hole on August 26-28. As an individual investor, it is crucial to focus on basic strategies that are simple and effective given the current economic backdrop. For instance, in a stagflation environment, we will want to continue to sell small-caps (Russell 2000) on rallies, buy Gold on corrections, target specific undervalued Commodities, and pay strict attention to the Dollar.
Businesskitco.com

Reuters poll - Gold to continue to trade well before taking a dip

(Reuters) - Gold prices will average a little above their current level of $1,830 an ounce for the remainder of 2021 before edging lower next year as the global economy recovers and central banks begin to tighten monetary policy, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Prices of the metal, traditionally...
Financial Reportskitco.com

Gold Fields expects up to 156% earnings bump in H1 2021

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said it expects that basic earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2021...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Hot Chinese Stocks Like Nio, Alibaba, JD Are Falling On US-China Relations, Regulatory Concerns And Research Firm Says Institutions Are Buying The Dip

Despite mounting regulatory concerns and strained U.S.-China relations, institutional investors are buying into Chinese stocks on the dip, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing fund research firm EPFR Global. What Happened: China-focused funds recorded net inflows worth $3.6 billion in the week ended Wednesday of which $300 million was dedicated to...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar edges higher but still set for biggest weekly loss since May

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Friday, as upbeat economic data helped reverse some of the losses from earlier this week when dovish remarks by the U.S. Federal Reserve scuttled a month-long rally in the U.S. currency. The dollar index , which measures the greenback...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Canada Stocks Hit Fresh Record Closing High

When Canada's main stock market on Tuesday afternoon of this week recovered more than 100 points to end that day slightly higher, it was something of a turning point for the market here. The Toronto Stock Exchange has built on that by adding near 60 points in gains on Wednesday and another 81 points today (Thursday) to close at a fresh record closing high of near 20,312, buoyed by continued strength in commodity prices and by and large better than expected company earnings.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises at open on mining, oil stocks

July 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose at the open on Thursday, lifted by the materials and energy sectors as commodity prices firmed after the U.S. Federal Reserve doused prospects of an increase in lending rates. * At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as miners rally on higher gold prices

(Adds details, updates prices throughout) July 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, as miners tracked gold prices higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve doused prospects of an increase in lending rates. * Bullion prices rose more than 1% to a near two-week high after the U.S....

