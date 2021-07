Codelco's sales surged last quarter as the world's biggest copper supplier ramped up production just as rebounding economies sent prices of the metal to record highs. The state-owned producer is navigating Covid-19 restrictions in Chile better than some of its private-sector rivals this year, registering an almost tenfold jump in contributions to state coffers. That's good news for a nation seeking funding for pandemic relief and policies to counter inequalities after mass protests in late 2019.